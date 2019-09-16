In July, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) revised its Fiber Broadband plans in India. In effect, the telco shelved its Rs. 777 broadband plan to make way for a new Rs. 849 broadband plan in the country. However, the telco has now listed both the plans and is offering it in all circles that it services. This could be a domino effect of the recently launched Jio Fiber broadband plans in the country. To recall, the Jio Fiber plans start from Rs. 699.

The BSNL Rs. 777 plan has been relisted on the Bharat Fiber plan list, alongside the new Rs. 849 broadband plan. It offers speeds of up to 50Mbps with a data FUP of up to 500GB for the 30-day validity period. Post-FUP speed of 2Mbps is offered. TelecomTalk reports that this offer has been listed on a promotional basis and will only be available for a period of six months.

Once the promotional offer is over, subscribers will have to switch to the Rs. 849 plan that offers 600GB data with the same 50Mbps speed. The Rs. 777 broadband plan is available in all circles except the Andaman and Nicobar circle. BSNL Bharat Fiber offers plans priced up to Rs. 16,999 per month and they are all listed on the company website.

The Rs. 777 broadband plan is presumably reincarnated due to the recent launch of Jio Fiber. The basic Jio Fiber Rs. 699 plan offers 100Mbps speeds, 100GB of data cap (50GB extra is offered for now) and post the FUP, the data speed will go down to 1Mbps. It includes free voice calling, free TV video calling, cloud gaming, home networking, and Norton device security for up to 5 devices. The most expensive plan is priced at Rs. 8,499 per month and it offers 1Gbps speeds.