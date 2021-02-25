Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has reportedly announced revision of its Bharat Fiber (FTTH) broadband plans across all telecom circles in India. This includes the 500GB CUL (Rs. 777 Plan), Super Star 300 (Rs. 779 Plan), 600GB CUL (Rs. 849 Plan), Super Star 500 (Rs. 949 Plan), 750GB CUL (Rs. 1,277 Plan) and other plans that are made available through the Bharat Fiber service across India. Some plans have been renamed while others have revised the freebies they offer. The revisions could be introduced from March 1.

This rejig was first spotted by Kerala Telecom who reported that BSNL has decided to rename its 500GB CUL broadband plan as the Fibre TB plan. This plan will offer 1,000GB high-speed data at 100Mbps download speed, instead of the current 500GB high-speed data at 100Mbps speed. After the cap is reached, the download speed will be reduced to 5Mbps. Even though the high-speed data benefits have been increased, the fixed monthly price of this plan will continue to be at Rs. 777. Similarly, Super Star 300, priced at Rs. 779 per month, will reportedly be renamed to Super Star-1. The new plan will offer 1000GB data in 100Mbps speed, instead of the current 300GB benefit.

The 500GB CUL plan has reportedly been renamed Fibre Value Plus and it will now offer 1,500GB data at 150Mbps speed. Currently, it offers 600GB data at 100Mbps speed. After FUP, the speed goes down to 10Mbps and the price will remain the same at Rs. 849 per month. Coming to the Super Star 500 plan, it will reportedly be called Super Star-2. It will offer 2,000GB data at 150Mbps. Currently, it offers 500GB data at 100Mbps speed. The price will remain the same at Rs. 949 per month.

The report says that the 750GB CUL Bharat Fibre plan has been renamed to Fibre Premium Plus, and apart from the name change, nothing else changes. It will continue to offer 200Mbps speed for up to 3,300GB data at a price of Rs. 1,277 per month. After the FUP limit is reached, BSNL will reduce the speed to 15Mbps.

The new Fiber Silver plan will replace the 33GB CUL, and it will offer 300Mbps speed for up to 4,500GB data at a price of Rs. 1,999 per month. Currently, the 33GB CUL plan offers 200Mbps speed for up to 4,000 data at the same price. Similarly, the Fibre Silver Plus plan will replace the 40GB CUL plan, priced at Rs. 2,499 per month. It offers increased benefits of up to 5,000GB of data at 300Mbps speed. The speed after the FUP then reduces to 30Mbps.

In the same manner, all Bharat Fiber plans available across many circles will see revisions in data benefit, speeds, and marketing names. For instance, the most premium plan will be called the Fibre Platinum and it will offer speeds of 300 Mbps for up to 21,000 GB of data. The price will be similar to the 170 GB CUL plan, at Rs. 16,999 per month. After the FUP, the speed will reduce to 70 Mbps. Currently, the 170 GB CUL plan offers 200Mbps up to 170 GB per day and then throttles the speed to 20Mbps. As mentioned, the above plans will reportedly be implemented from March 1, and will be available in all telecom circles, except Andaman and Nicobar circles.