Technology News
loading

BSNL Extends Availability of Rs. 499 Bharat Fiber Plan With Up to 20Mbps Speeds

The BSNL plan is available in all circles where BSNL Bharat Fiber services are available, except for Andaman and Nicobar circle.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 8 April 2020 13:51 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
BSNL Extends Availability of Rs. 499 Bharat Fiber Plan With Up to 20Mbps Speeds

BSNL has extended the availability of its promotional broadband plan

Highlights
  • BSNL Rs. 499 plan offers 20Mbps speed with 100GB data
  • This monthly plan offers unlimited local + STD calls as well
  • The speed reduces to 2Mbps after the ceiling limit is reached

BSNL introduced the Rs. 499 Bharat Fiber broadband plan in India in February this year, and it offers 100GB data benefits with up to 20Mbps speeds. This plan was introduced on a promotional basis, and was set to expire on March 31. But the company has now extended the availability of this offer to June 29, and all interested users can purchase the plan from the company website. The plan is available in all circles where BSNL Bharat Fiber services are available, except for Andaman and Nicobar circle.

BSNL has updated its website to extend the availability of the Rs. 499 100GB CUL Bharat Fiber broadband plan to June 29. This plan offers up to 20Mbps speeds till 100GB data, after which the speeds go down to 2Mbps. The monthly plan comes with unlimited data download and unlimited local + STD calls to any network. As mentioned, this plan is available in all circles, with the exception of one – Andaman and Nicobar. This change was first spotted by Only Tech.

This broadband plan does not come with Amazon Prime subscription, unlike other plans in the portfolio. BSNL offers Amazon Prime subscription worth Rs. 999 on all broadband plans priced above Rs. 499, given that the user subscribes to the plan for the whole year. Given that Rs. 499 plan comes with only one month subscription timeline, it does not offer the add-on.

BSNL also recently introduced a “Work@Home” promotional broadband plan to offer Internet access to its landline customers free of cost. This plan has a daily high-speed data limit of 5GB. Upon exceeding the given limit, users will get Internet access at 1Mbps speed. It also includes a free email ID with 1GB storage space. The new plan doesn't include any monthly charges and available without any security deposit. The promotional plan is applicable across all circles, including the Andaman and Nicobar circle.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: BSNL, BSNL Rs 499 Bharat Fiber Plan, BSNL Bharat Fiber, BSNL Broadband Plan
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
WeWork Sues SoftBank After $3-Billion Tender Offer Falls Through
China Knocks US From Top Spot in Global Patent Race, for the First Time

Related Stories

BSNL Extends Availability of Rs. 499 Bharat Fiber Plan With Up to 20Mbps Speeds
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. The Best Hindi Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
  2. Thousands of Android Apps Come With Hidden Backdoors, Study Claims
  3. Zomato Starts Grocery Delivery Service in Over 80 Cities Amid Lockdown
  4. Asrani, Sanjay Mishra, Two More Join The Lion King Hindi Dub Cast
  5. Infinix Note 7, Infinix Note 7 Lite Listed Online Ahead of Launch
  6. WhatsApp Changes Rules for Forwards to Check Misinformation
  7. Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super, 2070 Super for Gaming Laptops Launched
  8. OnePlus 8 Series to Launch April 14: Everything We Think We Know So Far
  9. IIT Roorkee Develops Mobile App to Locate Coronavirus Suspects
  10. The Best Hindi Movies on Disney+ Hotstar in India
#Latest Stories
  1. China Knocks US From Top Spot in Global Patent Race, for the First Time
  2. BSNL Extends Availability of Rs. 499 Bharat Fiber Plan With Up to 20Mbps Speeds
  3. WeWork Sues SoftBank After $3-Billion Tender Offer Falls Through
  4. Quibi Sees More Than 300,000 Downloads on Launch Day: Sensor Tower
  5. Zomato Starts Grocery Delivery Service in Over 80 Cities Amid Coronavirus Lockdown
  6. Thousands of Android and Samsung Pre-Installed Apps Come With Hidden Backdoors, Study Claims
  7. E3 2020 Won't Get an Online Replacement Event in June
  8. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Pledges $1 Billion for COVID-19 Relief Effort
  9. Facebook Launches Tuned, a New Shared Space App for Couples
  10. Mysterious LG Phone With 8GB RAM, Qualcomm 'Lito' Processor Spotted on Geekbench
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com