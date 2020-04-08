BSNL introduced the Rs. 499 Bharat Fiber broadband plan in India in February this year, and it offers 100GB data benefits with up to 20Mbps speeds. This plan was introduced on a promotional basis, and was set to expire on March 31. But the company has now extended the availability of this offer to June 29, and all interested users can purchase the plan from the company website. The plan is available in all circles where BSNL Bharat Fiber services are available, except for Andaman and Nicobar circle.

BSNL has updated its website to extend the availability of the Rs. 499 100GB CUL Bharat Fiber broadband plan to June 29. This plan offers up to 20Mbps speeds till 100GB data, after which the speeds go down to 2Mbps. The monthly plan comes with unlimited data download and unlimited local + STD calls to any network. As mentioned, this plan is available in all circles, with the exception of one – Andaman and Nicobar. This change was first spotted by Only Tech.

This broadband plan does not come with Amazon Prime subscription, unlike other plans in the portfolio. BSNL offers Amazon Prime subscription worth Rs. 999 on all broadband plans priced above Rs. 499, given that the user subscribes to the plan for the whole year. Given that Rs. 499 plan comes with only one month subscription timeline, it does not offer the add-on.

BSNL also recently introduced a “Work@Home” promotional broadband plan to offer Internet access to its landline customers free of cost. This plan has a daily high-speed data limit of 5GB. Upon exceeding the given limit, users will get Internet access at 1Mbps speed. It also includes a free email ID with 1GB storage space. The new plan doesn't include any monthly charges and available without any security deposit. The promotional plan is applicable across all circles, including the Andaman and Nicobar circle.