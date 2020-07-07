BSNL Bharat Fiber has introduced a new 100GB CUL broadband plan for its subscribers. This plan is live in almost all circles except for Andaman and Nicobar, Kerala, West Bengal, Calcutta, and Rajasthan. This plan was introduced on July 3 and will be available on a regular basis. The 100GB CUL broadband plan comes with 100GB high-speed data and up to 20Mbps speeds. The new BSNL broadband plan's monthly rental has been set to be Rs. 499.

The new BSNL Bharat Fiber 100GB CUL broadband plan was announced via circular on the BSNL Chennai website. The circular confirms that the new broadband plan will not be available in Andaman and Nicobar, Kerala, West Bengal, Calcutta, and Rajasthan circles. Apart from these, the plan will be offered in all other circles that BSNL operates out of, on a regular basis. As for benefits, the BSNL Bharat Fiber 100GB CUL broadband plan offers unlimited free calling to any network within India (local + STD). ISD calls will be charged at Rs. 1.20 per unit.

The new 100GB CUL BSNL Bharat Fiber plan also provides 100GB of high speed data with 20Mbps speeds. After the FUP limit is reached, the speed is reduced to 2Mbps. BSNL has introduced no limit to the download and upload limit per month. The new broadband plan also includes one free email ID and 1GB of storage space per email ID.

As mentioned, the BSNL 100GB CUL plan is priced at Rs. 499 per month, and there is no minimum hire period attached to the plan. This means users can buy it on a monthly basis, or even pay 12 months fixed monthly charge (FMC), 24 months FMC, and 36 months FMC in advance. For users who opt for the annual FMC will get one month of additional service free. 24 month FMC subscribers will get 3 months of additional service free, and 36 months FMC subscribers will get 4 months of additional service free.