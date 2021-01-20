Technology News
BSNL Bharat Fiber Rs. 599, Rs. 799, Rs. 999, Rs. 1,499 Monthly Plans Now Offer Annual Payment Option: Report

BSNL Fiber Basic Plus, BSNL Fiber Value, BSNL Fiber Premium, and BSNL Fiber Ultra are now reportedly available in annual subscriptions.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 20 January 2021 16:20 IST
The BSNL Rs. 799 Fiber Value broadband plan offers speeds up to 100Mbps

Highlights
  • BSNL offers one month free service with annual subscription
  • Rs. 999 BSNL Bharat Fiber Premium plan offers speeds up to 200Mbps
  • Rs. 1,499 premium BSNL Fiber Ultra plan comes with up to 300Mbps speeds

BSNL has reportedly started offering four of its Bharat Fiber broadband plans as annual subscriptions for those who prefer to pay in one go. The plans that are available for annual subscription are said to be BSNL Fiber Basic Plus, BSNL Fiber Value, BSNL Fiber Premium, and BSNL Fiber Ultra. These Bharat Fiber broadband plans have a monthly tariff of Rs 599, Rs 799, Rs 999, and Rs 1,499, respectively. The Bharat Fiber Rs. 449 plan introduced for new customers is not offered as an annual subscription, and is only available on a monthly basis.

Telecom Talk reports that annual payment option for these four new Bharat Fiber plans is now active. These plans were offered only on monthly basis earlier, but Bharat Fiber users can now also subscribe to them for 12 months in one go. If a customer chooses the annual option, BSNL is providing one extra month of service, giving the total benefit of 13 months. The annual subscription option for Bharat Fiber plans was not available on the BSNL site at the time of writing this report.

BSNL launched the new Bharat Fiber plans on a promotional basis last year. These plans were then extended for another 90 days ending April 3 this year. The Rs. 599 Fiber Basic Plus broadband plan offers 60Mbps speeds, whereas the Rs. 799 Fiber Value broadband plan offers 100Mbps speeds. The Rs. 999 Fiber Premium plan offers 200Mbps speeds and the Rs. 1,499 premium Fiber Ultra plan comes with 300Mbps speeds.

The Rs. 799 Fiber Value broadband plan and Rs. 999 Fiber Premium plan from BSNL offer 100Mbps and 200Mbps speeds, respectively, till 3,300GB. After the FUP is reached, the speed goes down to 2Mbps. The Fiber Ultra broadband plan priced at Rs. 1,499 offers 300Mbps speeds till 4,000GB, which goes down to 4Mbps after the FUP is reached.

