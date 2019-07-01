Gearing up for the official launch of Jio GigaFiber, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has revised its major broadband plans in India. The state-owned telco has tweaked both its Bharat Fiber as well as ADSL plans in the country. Notably, the revision is applicable from today. The change impacts eight ADSL broadband plans, including the Rs. 299, Rs. 549, and Rs. 675 plans, and two Bharat Fiber FTTH plans, namely the 600 GB CUL at Rs. 849 and 55 GB CUL at Rs. 4,449. BSNL last week released the Rs. 349, Rs. 399, and Rs. 499 broadband plans with up to 8Mbps speed that came into effect on a pan-India basis, except the Andaman and Nicobar (A&N) circle.

As per the latest revision, which has been posted on the BSNL Chennai website, the operator has replaced its BB BSNL CUL Rs. 299 ADSL broadband plan with the 2 GB BSNL CUL Rs. 349 plan. The new plan brings up to 8Mbps download speed until 2GB per day over the previous daily quota of 1.5GB. There are also Rs. 600 worth of off-net calling benefits, instead of the original calls worth Rs. 300.

BSNL has also replaced the 3 GB plan available at Rs. 549 with 4 GB CUL that comes at Rs. 599. The updated plan brings up to 10Mbps speed until 4GB per day and 2Mbps beyond the given quota. There is also unlimited voice calling benefit. To recall, the Rs. 549 plan was offering up to 8Mbps speed for 3GB data per day that dropped to 1Mbps after exceeding the daily limit. The original plan was also bundled with Rs. 700 worth of off-net calling.

The list of revised ADSL broadband plans also includes 5 GB plan and 10 GB plan that were available at Rs. 675, and Rs. 845, respectively. The revised plans are available at 5 GB CUL at Rs. 699 and 12 GB CUL at Rs. 899 with up to 10Mbps speed until as much as 12GB data per day. Further, BSNL has upgraded the Rs. 1,199 broadband plan, called 20 GB plan, with the 22 GB CUL plan available at Rs. 1,299. The new plan comes with a daily quota of 22GB at up to 10Mbps speed over 20GB data limit per day.

For customers demanding faster speeds after exceeding their daily limits, BSNL has revised the Rs. 1,495, Rs. 1.745, and Rs. 2,295 broadband plans with Rs. 1,599, Rs. 1,849, and Rs. 2,349, respectively. These new plans offer 4Mbps speed post the daily data limit.

Existing Revised Serial No. Plan Name Fixed Monthly Charges (in Rs.) Download Limit (in GB)/day Free Calls New Plan Name Fixed Monthly Charges (in Rs.) Download Limit (in GB)/day Free Calls 1 BB BSNL CUL 299 Up to 8Mbps until 1.5GB/day, 1Mbps beyond quota Rs.300 worth Off-net calls 2 GB BSNL CUL 349 Up to 8Mbps until 2GB/day, 1Mbps beyond quota Rs.600 worth Off-net calls 2 3 GB Plan 549 Up to 8Mbps until 3GB/day, 1Mbps beyond quota Rs.700 worth Off-net calls 4 GB CUL 599 Up to 10Mbps until 4GB/day, 2Mbps beyond quota 24 hours unlimited voice calls 3 5 GB Plan 675 Up to 10 Mbps until 5GB/day, 2Mbps beyond quota 24 hours unlimited voice calls 5 GB CUL 699 Same as earlier Same as earlier 4 10 GB Plan 845 Up to 10Mbps until 10GB/day, 2Mbps beyond quota 24 hours unlimited voice calls 12 GB CUL 899 Up to 10Mbps until 12GB/day, 2Mbps beyond quota Same as earlier 5 20 GB Plan 1199 Up to 10Mbps until 20GB/day, 2Mbps beyond quota 24 hours unlimited voice calls 22 GB CUL 1299 Up to 10Mbps until 22GB/day, 2Mbps beyond quota Same as earlier 6 25 GB Plan 1495 Up to 10Mbps until 25GB/day, 2Mbps beyond quota 24 hours unlimited voice calls 25 GB CUL 1599 Up to 10Mbps until 25GB/day, 4Mbps beyond quota Same as earlier 7 30 GB Plan 1745 Up to 10Mbps until 30GB/day, 2Mbps beyond quota 24 hours unlimited voice calls 30 GB CUL 1849 Up to 16Mbps until 30GB/day, 4Mbps beyond quota Same as earlier 8 35 GB Plan 2295 Up to 10Mbps until 35GB/day, 2Mbps beyond quota 24 hours unlimited voice calls 35 GB CUL 2349 Up to 24Mbps until 35GB/day, 4Mbps beyond quota Same as earlier 9 500 GB 777 Up to 50Mbps until 500GB/day, 2Mbps beyond quota 24 hours unlimited voice calls 600 GB CUL 849 Up to 50Mbps until 600GB/day, 2Mbps beyond quota Same as earlier 10 50 GB 3999 Up to 100Mbps until 50GB/day, 4Mbps beyond quota 24 hours unlimited voice calls 55 GB CUL 4499 Up to 100Mbps until 55GB/day, 4Mbps beyond quota Same as earlier

BSNL has also replaced the Rs. 777 500 GB Bharat Fiber broadband plan with the 600 GB CUL plan that comes at a monthly charge of Rs. 849. The new plan brings up to 50Mbps speed until 600GB over 500GB daily limit. For an extensive usage, the service provider has also revised the 50 GB plan available at Rs. 3,999 with the Rs. 55 GB CUL that comes at Rs. 4,499. The revised plan brings 55GB data per day with 100Mbps speed over 50GB daily quota provided previously.

As mentioned, BSNL last week launched the Rs. 349, Rs. 399, and Rs. 499 as its three new broadband plans with 8Mbps speeds. These plans also came in effect starting today.