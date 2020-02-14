Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has expanded its Bharat AirFibre service to Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Haryana, and Telangana circles. The service, which is aimed to bring broadband connectivity to rural areas in the country, has been launched simultaneously in the five distinct circles by Minister of Communication, Electronics and IT, and Law and Justice, Ravi Shankar Prasad through a video conference from BSNL's Corporate office to Gauri Chak village in Patna district. The state-owned telco is in plans to bring Bharat AirFibre service across all of its telecom circles in the near future.

Initially rolled out in Veenavanka of Telangana's Karimnagar district in January, the Bharat AirFibre service by BSNL has now been expanded in the country. It is designed to provide high-speed broadband connectivity for rural homes. The operator has built a public-private-partnership (PPP) model to bring the service to villages.

To make the new service accessible for villagers and people living in rural areas of India, BSNL is working with entrepreneurs and business partners who will maintain the last mile network access.

BSNL CMD PK Purwar, while announcing the expansion of Bharat AirFibre, said that the service would provide affordable reliable voice and Internet connectivity to every nook and corner of the country. Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad directed circle heads of BSNL to improve customer feedback and make field visits to field units.

The Bharat AirFibre service is running in parallel with the existing Bharat Fibre broadband connectivity that BSNL launched early last year for urban users. The operator is essentially trying to counter the likes of ACT Fibernet, Airtel, and Jio Fiber with its expanded broadband coverage in the country.