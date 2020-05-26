Technology News
BSNL Revises Auto Validity Extension, Now Charges Rs. 2 for 3 Days of Extended Plan Validity

The new change has been announced by the BSNL Tamil Nadu division.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 26 May 2020 13:59 IST
BSNL was earlier charging Rs. 19 as an auto validity extension to offer 30 days of plan validity

Highlights
  • BSNL customers can avail extended validity at Rs. 2 for three days
  • For inactive plans, BSNL will deduct the total plan voucher amount
  • BSNL in January launched Rs. 19 auto validity extension plan

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched an option to charge consumers for extending the validity of their plans. The new change comes as a revision of the existing Rs. 19 auto validity extension that BSNL customers were able to avail on the last day of their grace period to extend their plan validity. BSNL will offer three days of validity to users by deducting Rs. 2 from their main balance on the first day of their grace period. The plan in the extended validity will notably be available without any bundled benefits.

The BSNL Tamil Nadu division has announced the new update through a notice posted on its site. The change seems to be initially limited to the Tamil Nadu circle, though it is likely to come into effect on a pan-India basis in the coming days.

In case of closed plans that aren't active on user accounts, the latest notice posted by the BSNL Tamil Nadu team shows that the plan voucher amount will be deducted on the first day of the initial grace period and customers will be reverted back to their active state, without any personalised ring back tone (PRBT) benefits. However, for customers who don't have a balance equivalent to their plan voucher amount, the operator will deduct Rs. 2 from the main balance on the first day of their initial grace period to offer an extension of validity for three days.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to BSNL to get further clarity on the latest change and will update this space as and when the operator responds.

In January, BSNL offered an auto validity extension at Rs. 19 to extend the validity of plans by 30 days on the last day of grace period. The operator would deduct Rs. 19 from the main balance of customers to provide the validity extension to customers.

Is Redmi Note 9 Pro Max the best affordable camera phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

