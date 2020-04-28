Technology News
BSNL Discontinues Amazon Prime Subscription Offer ‘Until Further Notice’

The BSNL Kerala site has announced the discontinuation.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 28 April 2020 15:28 IST
BSNL Discontinues Amazon Prime Subscription Offer 'Until Further Notice'

BSNL started offering annual Amazon Prime membership to both postpaid and broadband customers in 2018

Highlights
  • BSNL customers are complaining about the sudden change
  • Amazon Prime subscription offer was expanded last year
  • BSNL Bharat Fiber customers also received its benefit

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has discontinued the Amazon Prime promotional offer under which it was offering one-year free Prime subscription to both its postpaid and landline customers. The discontinuation is in place until further notice. The state-owned telecom provider partnered with Amazon back in October 2018 to start offering a free one-year subscription of the Amazon Prime service to all its postpaid and broadband users. The offer for BSNL broadband customers was initially applicable on plans starting from Rs. 745. However, the operator expanded its availability to cheaper, Rs. 499 and below plans in July last year.

The BSNL Kerala site is showing a ticker to announce the discontinuation of the Amazon Prime subscription offer that was launched in 2018. Additionally, the Twitter account for the Kerala division of the telecom operator has confirmed that the promotional offer has been discontinued until further notice, as noticed by OnlyTech.

Users complain
Nevertheless, BSNL hasn't provided any notification about the closure of its offer to any of its customers. This has led to some user complaints on social media platforms. Multiple users have complained on Twitter that the given link to avail the offer isn't working. Gadgets 360 was able to verify the concerns raised by the users and reached out to BSNL to get clarity on the sudden change. However, the operator didn't respond at the time of publishing this story.

 

Under the Amazon Prime subscription promotional offer, BSNL provided one year of free subscriptions to both postpaid and broadband customers. The offer was initially applicable to postpaid plans of at least Rs. 399 and a minimum landline broadband plan of Rs. 745. However, the operator expanded the offer to broadband plans below Rs. 499 last year. The operator also started offering the annual Amazon Prime membership for free to BSNL Bharat Fiber customers with 18GB (Rs. 777 per month) and above plans.

Comments

