Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is providing its postpaid and broadband subscribers a free 1-year subscription of Amazon Prime service. The state-run telecom operator on Monday announced the partnership with Amazon to offer an annual Prime subscription worth Rs. 999 for free to select postpaid and broadband subscribers. As a part of the new offer, BSNL subscribers across India with postpaid plans worth Rs. 399 or more and broadband landline plans worth Rs. 745 or more can avail one year of Amazon Prime membership at no additional cost.

By offering Amazon Prime subscription for one year, BSNL is taking on rival telcos such as Airtel, Vodafone, and Reliance Jio. Notably, the complimentary subscription offer is already available for subscribers to avail. The Amazon Prime subscription comes with access to Prime Video streaming that offers movies, TV shows, stand-up comedy, and Amazon Prime Original series. Additionally, the Prime membership also includes unlimited free and fast shipping via Amazon India site, alongside early access to deals and offers on the platform. They can also avail ad-free music streaming via Amazon Prime Music, and access to a range of ebooks via Prime Reading.

How to claim BSNL's free 1-year Amazon Prime subscription offer

1. Upgrade to a BSNL postpaid plan worth Rs. 399 or more or go for a landline broadband plan worth Rs. 745 or more.

2. Go to the BSNL website and click on the special 'BSNL-Amazon offer' banner.

3. Enter your eligible BSNL number details to generate an OTP. Further, validate and activate the offer using your Amazon login credentials.

4. Download the Prime Video app on your smartphone/ smart TV/ FireTV or go to the Amazon Prime Video site to start streaming.

Commenting on the partnership, Anupam Shrivastava, Chairman and Managing Director of BSNL said in a release, "We understand the customer shift towards a highly networked digital ecosystem. Customers today demand freedom and flexibility in shopping and streaming content online. Our collaboration with Amazon India is our commitment to stay ahead of times providing the best to our customers. It provides them access to thousands of Indian and international movies, videos, TV Shows and music on the go. We are confident that our customers can enjoy uninterrupted on-the-go shopping and entertainment benefits with their Amazon Prime membership."

Meanwhile, Gaurav Gandhi, Director and Head, Business, Amazon Prime Video India, said, "Prime Video has received an overwhelming response from customers across the length and breadth of the country. We are thrilled that our association with BSNL will expand the reach of Prime Video to an even larger base of customers who can now enjoy premium content on a screen of their choice - be it their mobile device or the television in their living room." Akshay Sahi, Director and Head of Amazon Prime India added, "We are pleased to collaborate with BSNL making Amazon Prime membership accessible to more customers. Eligible BSNL postpaid and broadband landline customers can now experience Amazon Prime as a part of their plan. We believe these subscribers will love the many benefits of Prime and enjoy unlimited shopping, shipping and entertainment."