Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched a preloaded "Yatra" SIM connection specifically for the pilgrims of Amarnath Yatra. To offer voice and data access to the Amarnath Yatra pilgrims, the new SIM brings 20,000 seconds (333.33 minutes) of talk time and 1.5GB of data usage along with 10 days of validity. The state-owned telco is offering the preloaded Yatra SIM connection through various tourist reception centres in Jammu and Kashmir. The pilgrims can avail the benefits of the latest development until August 15.

The preloaded BSNL Yatra SIM connection can be purchased by the Amarnath Yatra pilgrims from tourist reception centre located at Lakhanpur Base Camp, Bhagwati Nagar Jammu Base Camp, main exchange building at CSC Centre in Kachi Chawni in Jammu, main exchange building at CSC centre in Trikuta Nagar in Jammu, base camps at Baltal and Pahalgam, and tourist reception centre at Nowgam in Srinagar.

The customers will need to pay Rs. 230 to avail the preloaded Yatra SIM. The cost includes the cost of STV and the dedicated plan voucher. As we mentioned, it brings 20,000 seconds of talk time and 1.5GB data for 10 days.

For obtaining the preloaded BSNL Yatra SIM connection, the applicants need to submit their valid documents, including Proof of Address and Proof of Identity, and their recent photograph. The operator also requires a photocopy of the counterfoil pertaining to the registration slip issued by Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB).

Notably, BSNL isn't the only telco that has brought an offering for Amarnath Yatra pilgrims. Reliance Jio also recently introduced its Rs. 102 prepaid recharge plan specifically for the pilgrims of Amarnath Yatra. The Jio prepaid plan brings unlimited voice calling benefits and 500MB daily data alongside 100 SMS messages per day for seven days. It is available for customers purchasing a local Jio connection in Jammu and Kashmir.