BSNL Adds Rs. 1,699 and Rs. 2,099 Recharges to Bumper Offer Eligibility, Extends It Till January

, 21 November 2018
BSNL Bumper Offer will now offer additional data till January

Highlights

  • BSNL's Bumper Offer offered 2.2GB additional data on select plans
  • It now offers 2.1GB additional data benefit
  • The telco has extended the benefit till January 2019

State-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited has extended its Bumper Offer till January 2019. As part of this extended offer, the telco will provide 2.1GB of additional data to its users, over and above their existing plan. Earlier, the company offered 2.2GB of additional data, and the Bumper offer was to expire in November. However, after receiving tremendous response, it has extended this offer till January 2019. The Bumper Offer is valid only on select plans , and now the company has extended this offer to the Rs. 1,699 and Rs. 2,099 plans as well.

Telecom Talk reports that BSNL has paired two more high-value prepaid data plans with its Bumper Offer. These plans are priced at Rs. 1,699 and Rs. 2,099, and they offer 2GB and 4GB data per day respectively. Both offer a validity of 365 days to subscribers. As they are now a part of the Bumper Offer, these two plans will now offer 4.21GB per day and 6.21GB per day respectively. For these two plans, the company is offering 2.21GB of data, instead of the 2.1GB additional data that has been slotted for other plans.

For new BSNL subscribers, the revised 'Bumper' 2.1GB per day data offer will be applicable on five unlimited plan vouchers, priced at Rs. 186, Rs. 429, Rs. 485, Rs. 666, and Rs. 999. Meanwhile, existing BSNL subscribers will be able to avail the revised data offer on five unlimited STVs worth Rs. 187, Rs. 333, Rs. 349, Rs. 444, and Rs. 448. This brings as much as 3.1GB of daily data limit with Rs. 186 BSNL recharge that originally offered 1GB data per day for 28 days. Likewise, subscribers opting for the Rs. 444 recharge get 6.1GB data per day for 60 days. The same recharge option was originally offering 4GB daily data.

Notably, the validity of the prepaid packs will remain the same. This means the Rs. 186 pack comes with a validity of 28 days, while the Rs. 429 pack is valid for 81 days and the Rs. 485 pack is valid for 90 days. Similarly, the BSNL Sixer Rs. 666 pack is valid for 129 days, whereas the Rs. 999 is valid for 181 days.

Further reading: BSNL
