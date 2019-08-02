Technology News
  BSNL Abhinandan Rs. 151 Prepaid Recharge Plan Revised, Now Offers 1.5GB Daily Data Benefit

BSNL Abhinandan Rs. 151 Prepaid Recharge Plan Revised, Now Offers 1.5GB Daily Data Benefit

The revised plan also offers unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS benefits as well.

Updated: 2 August 2019 11:57 IST
BSNL has now revised a prepaid plan

Highlights
  • BSNL’s Rs. 151 plan is live on a promotional basis
  • It offers benefits for 24 days, has a plan validity of 180 days
  • The data speed will be reduced to 40Kbps after 1.5GB is used

BSNL has now revised its Abhinandan prepaid plan to offer more data to its subscribers. The plan was launched last month with benefits like unlimited calls, 1GB daily data, and 100 SMS messages per day for 24 days. This plan has now been revised to offer 1.5GB daily data instead of 1GB. The new revision should reflect across all BSNL circles. The state-run telco recently also launched a new Rs. 1,188 Marutham long term prepaid plan offering 5GB data, unlimited calling, for a validity of 345 days.

The new revision of the BSNL Ahbinandan plan has been announced on Twitter, and the new Rs. 151 plan comes with unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls to any network, including in Delhi and Mumbai circles. The plan now offers 1.5GB data per day that comes to 36GB data in total. Furthermore, there is a quota of 100 SMS messages per day. After the data ceiling limit of 1.5GB per day is reached, BSNL will reduce the speed to 40Kbps.

BSNL has listed the revised plan to offers a plan validity of 180 days. However, the benefits that are bundled with the new offering are available for 24 days. The plan notably comes as a promotional offer that is available for 90 days starting June 13. It is applicable for new, migrated, and existing BSNL connections.

The newly launched BSNL Rs. 1,188 Marutham Plan offers 5GB of data, unlimited voice calling to any network across the country, including the Mumbai and Delhi circles, and a total of 1,200 SMS messages for a validity of 345 days.

Comments

Further reading: BSNL, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited
Honor Smartphones
