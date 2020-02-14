Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced a promotional offer to provide an additional validity of 30 days on the Rs. 999 prepaid recharge plan. With the latest development, the Rs. 999 BSNL prepaid plan is valid for 270 days. This shows an increase over the existing 240 days validity. The update is applicable in the Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles for a limited period. BSNL recently revised the Rs. 1,188 prepaid recharge plan by reducing its validity to 300 days.

As per a notice posted on the BSNL Chennai site, the extended validity with the Rs. 999 prepaid recharge plan is available between February 15 and March 31 for both Chennai and Tamil Nadu subscribers. The notice says that the total validity of the plan has been extended to 270 days for the recharge done during the promotional offer period. Furthermore, customers can avail the offer through any of the available modes of recharge.

The Rs. 999 BSNL prepaid recharge plan offers 250 minutes of voice calls throughout the validity -- alongside access to personalised ringback tones (PRBT) for 60 days. It, however, doesn't include any high-speed data benefits.

It is worth pointing out that the promotional offer is limited to the Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles and is not provided in other circles.

Telecom Talk initially spotted the promotional offer applicable to the Rs. 999 prepaid plan. However, Gadgets 360 was able to independently verify the update through the official notice posted on the BSNL site.

Last month, BSNL revised the Rs. 1,188 prepaid recharge plan called “Marutham” by reducing its validity from the previous 365 days to 300 days. The Rs. 1,188 plan provides 250 minutes of voice calls as well as 5GB of high-speed data and 1,200 SMS messages.