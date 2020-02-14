Technology News
loading

BSNL Extends Validity of Rs. 999 Prepaid Plan for 270 Days

The new change can be availed by BSNL subscribers between February 15 and March 31.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 14 February 2020 14:46 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
BSNL Extends Validity of Rs. 999 Prepaid Plan for 270 Days

BSNL has brought the promotional offer in the Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles

Highlights
  • BSNL Rs. 999 prepaid plan usually offers 240 days validity
  • The new offer isn’t provided to all BSNL circles
  • BSNL recently revised the Rs. 1,188 plan with 300 days validity

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced a promotional offer to provide an additional validity of 30 days on the Rs. 999 prepaid recharge plan. With the latest development, the Rs. 999 BSNL prepaid plan is valid for 270 days. This shows an increase over the existing 240 days validity. The update is applicable in the Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles for a limited period. BSNL recently revised the Rs. 1,188 prepaid recharge plan by reducing its validity to 300 days.

As per a notice posted on the BSNL Chennai site, the extended validity with the Rs. 999 prepaid recharge plan is available between February 15 and March 31 for both Chennai and Tamil Nadu subscribers. The notice says that the total validity of the plan has been extended to 270 days for the recharge done during the promotional offer period. Furthermore, customers can avail the offer through any of the available modes of recharge.

The Rs. 999 BSNL prepaid recharge plan offers 250 minutes of voice calls throughout the validity -- alongside access to personalised ringback tones (PRBT) for 60 days. It, however, doesn't include any high-speed data benefits.

It is worth pointing out that the promotional offer is limited to the Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles and is not provided in other circles.

Telecom Talk initially spotted the promotional offer applicable to the Rs. 999 prepaid plan. However, Gadgets 360 was able to independently verify the update through the official notice posted on the BSNL site.

Last month, BSNL revised the Rs. 1,188 prepaid recharge plan called “Marutham” by reducing its validity from the previous 365 days to 300 days. The Rs. 1,188 plan provides 250 minutes of voice calls as well as 5GB of high-speed data and 1,200 SMS messages.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited, BSNL, Rs 999 BSNL prepaid recharge plan
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Google Chrome May Soon Get Pixel's Live Caption Feature
Supreme Court Orders Telcos to Clear Dues by March 17, Threatens Contempt

Related Stories

BSNL Extends Validity of Rs. 999 Prepaid Plan for 270 Days
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 8 Specifications Surface in a Purported Geekbench Listing
  2. Oppo Reno 3 Pro Set to Launch in India on March 2
  3. Xiaomi Increases Redmi Note 8 Price in India Over Supply Chain Troubles
  4. iQoo 3 With Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC Coming to India Soon
  5. Joker Gets a Re-Release in India: Get Free Tickets With This Subscription
  6. Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro India Launch Teased by Xiaomi India Boss Manu Kumar Jain
  7. Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra Flagships Launched
  8. Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro With 108-Megapixel Camera, 90Hz Display Launched
  9. Nikon’s D6 DSLR Launched in India With Two New Lenses in Nikkor Z Lineup
  10. Poco X2 or Realme X2: Which Is the Best Phone Under Rs. 20,000?
#Latest Stories
  1. Supreme Court Orders Telcos to Clear Dues by March 17, Threatens Contempt
  2. BSNL Extends Validity of Rs. 999 Prepaid Plan for 270 Days
  3. Google Chrome May Soon Get Pixel's Live Caption Feature
  4. PUBG v6.2 Update Brings 8v8 Team Deathmatch Mode, Now Live on Test Server
  5. BSNL Bharat AirFibre Broadband Service Expanded to 5 Telecom Circles: All You Need to Know
  6. Facebook, Twitter Fined by Russia for Keeping Data Abroad
  7. Redmi Note 8 Price in India Hiked, Xiaomi Blames Supply Chain Troubles Over Coronavirus Outbreak
  8. Android 11 Developer Preview Site Briefly Goes Live, Gets Quickly Pulled by Google
  9. From Vomiting to Guns, Taj Mahal 1989 Cast Delve Into Their Favourite Scenes of Netflix Series
  10. OnePlus 8 Specifications Surface in a Purported Geekbench Listing
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.