BSNL Rs. 998 Prepaid Plan With 2GB Daily Data Benefits for 210 Days Launched

Rs. 998 BSNL prepaid recharge plan is available with an additional 60 days validity until December 31 in some circles.

By | Updated: 18 November 2019 14:35 IST
BSNL Rs. 998 Prepaid Plan With 2GB Daily Data Benefits for 210 Days Launched

BSNL offers two months of free PRBT access through its latest prepaid recharge plan

Highlights
  • BSNL Rs. 998 prepaid recharge plan is listed on the Kerala site
  • The plan is also available in circles such as Gujarat, Haryana, and UP
  • BSNL recently brought the Rs. 997 prepaid recharge plan

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched a Rs. 998 prepaid recharge plan with 2GB daily data benefits for 210 days. The new BSNL prepaid plan doesn't include any unlimited voice calling and SMS message benefits. The data-only plan also includes personalised ringback tone (PRBT) benefits for two months. The Rs. 998 BSNL prepaid plan comes days after the state-owned telco brought the Rs. 997 recharge plan with unlimited voice calls, data benefits, and 100 daily SMS messages for 180 days.

As per the listing on the BSNL Kerala website, the Rs. 998 prepaid recharge plan carries 2GB data per day for 210 days. Post the high-speed data quota, speed reduces to 80Kbps. The plan also carries PRBT benefits for two months.

The listing on the BSNL Haryana site shows that while the Rs. 998 prepaid plan carries an additional 60 days validity until December 31. This means that the plan presently offers a validity of 240 days.

BSNL has also listed the new data-only plan on its Gujarat, UP East, and UP West websites. Similarly, the new plan has been a part of the recent launches in the Tamil Nadu circle.

Earlier this week, BSNL brought the Rs. 997 prepaid recharge plan with unlimited voice calls, 3GB data per day, and 100 SMS messages for 180 days. The operator also launched the Rs. 365 and Rs. 97 prepaid plans with 2GB daily data benefits. Furthermore, the Rs. 399 BSNL prepaid plan also received an update with 1GB data and 100 SMS messages per day along with 80 days validity.

Further reading: BSNL, Rs 998 BSNL prepaid plan, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
