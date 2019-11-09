Technology News
loading

BSNL Rs. 997 Long-Term Prepaid Recharge Launched With 3GB Daily Data, 180 Days Validity

The new BSNL plan also brings unlimited voice calling, including to the Mumbai and Delhi circles.

By | Updated: 9 November 2019 18:45 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
BSNL Rs. 997 Long-Term Prepaid Recharge Launched With 3GB Daily Data, 180 Days Validity

BSNL has launched a new long-term Rs. 997 prepaid plan

Highlights
  • This new BSNL Rs. 997 prepaid plan is only available in Kerala for now
  • The plan offers 3GB daily data, unlimited calling benefits
  • Unlimited calling comes with a cap of 250 minutes per day

State-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched a new Rs. 997 prepaid plan in India. The plan has been launched in one telecom circle and offers 3GB daily data, unlimited voice calling benefits, and a validity of 180 days. The plan also included SMS benefits. This long-term validity plan will compete with Airtel's Rs. 998 prepaid plan and Vodafone and Jio's Rs. 999 prepaid plans. The Jio plan offer 90 days validity while the newly launched BSNL plan offers double validity of 180 days.

Talking about the new BSNL Rs. 997 prepaid plan, it offers unlimited voice calls to any network, including Mumbai and Delhi circles (with an FUP of 250 minutes per day). The plan also includes 3GB daily high-speed data, and after the FUP is reached, the speed will be reduced to 80Kbps. Additionally, the prepaid recharge brings 100 SMS messages per day. It carries a validity of 180 days. This BSNL plan also provides PRBT benefits for two months. This plan has launched only in the Kerala circle for now, and the recharge will be available starting November 10 i.e. tomorrow. This new plan was first spotted by Telecom Talk.

Coming to the competition, the Airtel Rs. 998 prepaid recharge offers unlimited voice calling, 300 SMS per 28 days, 12GB of total data benefits, and a validity of 336 days. Vodafone Idea offers the same benefits with its Rs. 999 plan, but offers a validity of 365 days. Jio's Rs. 999 plan, on the other hand, offers 60GB data benefit, unlimited Jio-to-Jio calls, and 100 SMS messages per day, with a validity of 90 days. Jio charges 6 paise per minute for non-Jio calls.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: BSNL, BSNL Rs 997 Prepaid Plan
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Jio Rs. 149 Prepaid Plan Now Includes 300 Jio to Non-Jio Minutes, Reduced Validity of 24 Days
Honor Smartphones
BSNL Rs. 997 Long-Term Prepaid Recharge Launched With 3GB Daily Data, 180 Days Validity
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A71 5G With Exynos 980 SoC in the Works: Report
  2. Redmi Note 8 Pro Deep Sea Blue Colour Variant Launched
  3. Jio Rs. 149 Plan Revised to Offer 24 Days Validity, Add 300 Non-Jio Minutes
  4. NASA Unveils Its First Electric Airplane, the X-57 ‘Maxwell’
  5. OnePlus 8 Pro Tipped to Sport 120Hz Fluid AMOLED Display
  6. TRAI's New Two-Day MNP Process to Be Implemented Starting December 16
  7. Samsung Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A30s Price in India Slashed
  8. Jio Rs. 444, Rs. 555 Recharges Available With Discounts: How to Avail
  9. Google's Search Ad Embrace Crushes Online Travel Agents
  10. IT Ministry Said to Have Found Gaps in WhatsApp Reply on Spyware Issue
#Latest Stories
  1. BSNL Rs. 997 Long-Term Prepaid Recharge Launched With 3GB Daily Data, 180 Days Validity
  2. Jio Rs. 149 Prepaid Plan Now Includes 300 Jio to Non-Jio Minutes, Reduced Validity of 24 Days
  3. Samsung Galaxy A71 5G With Exynos 980 SoC, 128GB Storage in the Works: Report
  4. Apple Arcade Adds 6 New Games, Taking Total to 100
  5. Alibaba Said to Plan $15 Billion Hong Kong Listing in Late November
  6. MNP Processing Time to Get Reduced to 2 Days as New TRAI Norms Come Into Effect on December 16
  7. Samsung Galaxy A50s, Samsung Galaxy A30s Price in India Cut
  8. WhatsApp Users Ask Government to Explain Ties With Israeli Firm in Privacy Breach Case
  9. Google's Search Ad Embrace Crushes Online Travel Agents
  10. Facebook Apologises After Anonymous Post Alleges Racism at Company
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.