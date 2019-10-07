BSNL has reintroduced the Rs. 96 prepaid plan with lower calling benefits after originally offering it for a limited 3-month promotional run back in July this year. The revised Rs. 96 prepaid plan by BSNL, which is again being offered on a promotional basis for 90 days, reduces the unlimited calling perk to 250 minutes of outgoing calls per day, while the rest of the terms remain the same. The state-run Telecom operator has also revised the Rs. 118 special tariff voucher (STV) and the Rs. 153 prepaid voucher (PV) for its customers.

Talking about BSNL's Rs. 96 prepaid plan, it was launched back in July with benefits such as unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day, with the benefit and validity periods set at 21 days and 180 days respectively. The revised Rs. 96 prepaid plan, which has been reintroduced after the original one's promotional duration expired this month, carries the same benefits and usage terms, except for reduced calling benefits. The revised Rs. 96 prepaid plan, which went into effect on October 5, reduces the calling benefits to 250 minutes per day on any network, be it locally or while in roaming.

As mentioned above, the 100 SMS per day SMS quota remains the same, but once the 21 day limit expires, subscribers will be charged in accordance with the base plan. In addition to reintroducing the Rs. 96 prepaid plan, BSNL has also revised the Rs. 118 STV and the Rs. 153 PV, by simply adding PRBT (personalised ring back tone) facility to them.

The Rs. 118 STV offers benefits such as 0.5GB of data per day and 250 minutes of daily calling with a validity of 28 days. The Rs. 153 PV also offers similar benefits such as 250 minutes of daily calling, 0.5GB of data per day, and a validity of 28 days. The post FUP data speed for Rs. 118 STV and Rs. 153 PV is also identical at 40Kbps.