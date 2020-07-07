Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has new recharge plans — the Rs. 94 ‘Advance Per Minute' and Rs. 95 ‘Advance Per Second' plans. The new BSNL prepaid recharge plans include 3GB high-speed data for 90 days as well as free access to personalised ringback tones (PRBT) for 60 days. While the Rs. 94 prepaid plan is available with a pulse rate of 60 seconds, the Rs. 95 plan comes with a pulse rate of one second. The pulse rate is notably the minimum duration for which a voice call is charged by the operator.

The BSNL Chennai division has announced the launch of the Rs. 94 ‘Advance Per Minute' and Rs. 95 ‘Advance Per Second' plans, as first noticed by telecom-focussed blog OnlyTech. Both new prepaid recharge plans are available with 100 minutes of voice calling for 90 days as well as include 3GB high-speed data. A BSNL spokesperson confirmed to Gadgets 360 that the new plans are applicable in all circles except Odisha and Kerala.

The voice calling benefit included in the new plans is available for making local, national, and roaming calls and is also applicable for making calls on the MTNL network in Delhi and Mumbai.

After using up the voice calling quota, customers on the Rs. 94 BSNL prepaid plan will be charged at Re. 1 per minute for local calls to a mobile network and BSNL landlines. Local calls to other landline numbers and STD calls are applicable at Rs. 1.3 per minute.

The Rs. 95 BSNL prepaid plan, on the other hand, charges local mobile and BSNL landline calls at Rs. 0.02 per second, while local calls to other landline operators and STD calls are available at Rs. 0.024 per second.

Both prepaid plans also charge local SMS messages at the rate of Rs. 0.8 per message, while national messages are charged at Rs. 1.2 per message.

Customers can recharge their prepaid accounts with the Rs. 94 plan by sending an SMS message “PLAN ADVANCE94” to 123, whereas the Rs. 95 plan can be activated by sending an SMS message “PLAN ADVANCE95” to 123. Alternatively, both plans are available through BSNL's website.

Earlier this week, BSNL brought the Rs. 599 prepaid recharge plan with 5GB daily high-speed data and unlimited voice callings support for 90 days. The telecom operator also recently reintroduced its four percent instant discount offer for customers recharging accounts of their contacts.

