Eid 2020: BSNL Launches Rs. 786 Recharge Plan With 30GB Data, Full Talktime

BSNL is also offering full talktime on Rs. 190 recharge plan in select telecom circles for a limited period.

By Gaurav Shukla | Updated: 23 May 2020 16:29 IST
Eid 2020: BSNL Launches Rs. 786 Recharge Plan With 30GB Data, Full Talktime

Photo Credit: Twitter/ BSNL Kerala

BSNL Rs. 786 plan comes as Ramzan is concluding

Highlights
  • BSNL’s Rs. 786 plan is available in three telecom circles
  • The offer on Rs. 190 is plan is limited to two circles
  • Rs. 786 BSNL recharge plan is valid for 90 days

BSNL has announced the launch of its Ramzan and Eid 2020 special Rs. 786 prepaid recharge plan. This promotional plan will be available for 30 days and comes with Rs. 786 talktime, 30GB of high-speed data, and 90 days validity. Releasing Rs. 786 recharge plan every year to celebrate Eid and Ramzan is sort of a tradition for BSNL. We have seen the state-owned telecom operator release similar plans in the past as well, but with different benefits. The new BSNL plan seems to be available in select circles, including Kerala, Gujarat, and Andhra Pradesh, so not everyone will be able to reap its benefits.

BSNL Rs. 786 recharge plan details, availability

Announced by BSNL Kerala on Twitter, the new Rs. 786 prepaid recharge plan went live today and will remain available for 30 days, as mentioned earlier. This plan comes with Rs. 786 talktime and 30GB of data, both of which will be valid for 90 days. If you are a BSNL subscriber and this plan interests you, you can head over BSNL website, app, or any third-party recharge service to recharge your prepaid BSNL account now.

Gadgets 360 was able to confirm the Rs. 786 BSNL plan's availability in Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, and Kerala. The recharge doesn't seem to be available in other telecom circles.

BSNL Rs. 190 recharge plan offer

In addition to launch of Rs. 786 recharge plan, BSNL is also offering full talktime on Rs. 190 plan for four days, starting today. So, until May 26, if you will recharge your prepaid BSNL SIM with Rs. 190 plan, you will get full talktime. Same as the Rs. 786 plan, the full talktime benefit on Rs. 190 recharge plan is limited to select circles - Tamil Nadu and Chennai, in all other circles, the customers will get the regular Rs. 158.02 talktime.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: BSNL Rs 786 Recharge Plan, BSNL Rs. 190 Recharge Plan, BSNL, BSNL 786
Gaurav Shukla
Motorola One Fusion+ Spotted on YouTube Device Report, Specifications Tipped

