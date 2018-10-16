NDTV Gadgets360.com

BSNL Unveils Rs. 78 Recharge Pack With 2GB Daily Data, Unlimited Calls for Diwali Season

16 October 2018
BSNL Unveils Rs. 78 Recharge Pack With 2GB Daily Data, Unlimited Calls for Diwali Season

BSNL Rs. 78 recharge pack has been launched on the occasion of the Diwali 2018 festive season

Highlights

  • The recharge pack is applicable from October 15
  • It comes with a daily high-speed limit of 2GB
  • Validity of the pack is 10 days

State-owned telecom operator BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) has unveiled its latest STV 78 prepaid pack on the occasion of Durga Puja, Dussehra, and Diwali 2018. Priced at Rs. 78, this new recharge pack offers “unlimited data”, unlimited voice calls, and unlimited video calls to subscribers availing this pack. Validity of the pack is 10 days and it is applicable in all eligible telecom circles from October 15. The Rs. 78 BSNL recharge pack has been introduced during the festive season to help users connect with their family and friends across India.

However, the BSNL 78 recharge comes with a daily unlimited data limit of 2GB after which speed will be reduced to 80Kbps. Notably, BSNL only provides 4G services in Kerala, and has 3G connectivity in all other telecom circles that the operator has presence in. Therefore, it remains to be seen as to how effective video calls would be on 3G speeds. That said, the state-owned telecom giant is all set to get 4G spectrum this month.

Other than that, there appear to be no daily limits for voice calls and video calls which are also valid in Delhi and Mumbai circles. BSNL is also offering unlimited national roaming at no additional cost. The operator last month claimed that it has over 100 million subscribers across India.

In comparison, the Rs. 52 Jio recharge pack comes close with truly unlimited voice calls, 70 SMS, and complimentary subscription to Jio’s suite of apps. However, it comes with a total of 1.05GB 4G data, which has a daily high-speed FUP of 150MB.

Earlier this month, BSNL revised its Rs. 9 and Rs. 29 recharge packs first introduced around Independence Day in August. The Rs. 9 recharge pack now comes with a total of 100MB data, 100 SMS messages, and unlimited voice calls with a validity of one day. The Rs. 29 pack, on the other hand, comes with 1GB of data, total 300 SMS messages, with the same 7-day validity.

BSNL Unveils Rs. 78 Recharge Pack With 2GB Daily Data, Unlimited Calls for Diwali Season
