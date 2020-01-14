Technology News
loading

BSNL Reduces Validity of Rs. 74, Rs. 75, Rs. 153 Prepaid Plans to Half

BSNL has listed the changes on its Tamil Nadu, Chennai, and Kerala websites.

By | Updated: 14 January 2020 18:59 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
BSNL Reduces Validity of Rs. 74, Rs. 75, Rs. 153 Prepaid Plans to Half

BSNL has reduced the tariff validity of Rs. 74, Rs. 75, and Rs. 153 to 90 days

Highlights
  • BSNL Tamil Nadu website highlights the change for all three plans
  • Validity of bundled benefits remains unchanged
  • BSNL recently reduced validity of some other plans, too

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has revised three of its prepaid recharge plans to cut down their validity by half. The new development has come into effect for the Rs. 74, Rs. 75, and Rs. 153 BSNL prepaid plans that used to have a tariff validity of 180 days. The state-owned telco last month reduced the validity of its Rs. 118, Rs. 187, and Rs. 399 prepaid plans in the Kerala circle. BSNL would be able to improve its accounts to some extent by shrinking the validity of its prepaid plans. Other operators including Airtel and Vodafone also recently revised their prepaid plans to improve their losses.

As per the listing on the BSNL Tamil Nadu website, the operator has reduced the validity of the Rs. 74, Rs. 75, and Rs. 153 prepaid recharge plans to 90 days. This is just half the earlier validity of 180 days of all three plans.

The change is notably isn't limited to the Tamil Nadu circle. The BSNL site for the Chennai circle also includes a notification highlighting the rationalisation of the three prepaid plans in the region. Similarly, the BSNL Kerala site shows that the changes are also live in that circle.

As Telecom Talk notes, the validity of the freebies bundled with the Rs. 74, Rs. 75, and Rs. 153 BSNL prepaid plans is remained unchanged. This means that the Rs. 74 prepaid plan will continue to offer 2GB high-speed data access as well as 100 minutes of voice calling benefits to any domestic network for 15 days, while the Rs. 75 prepaid plan will retain benefits such as unlimited voice calls and 10GB data for 15 days. The Rs. 153 BSNL prepaid plan, on the other hand, offers unlimited voice calling benefits, 1.5GB data per day, and 100 SMS per day for 28 days.

The new change by BSNL is effective starting today. It is likely to be implemented to various circles in the country in the coming days.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Rs 74 BSNL prepaid plan, Rs 75 BSNL prepaid plan, Rs 153 BSNL prepaid plan, BSNL, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
iPhone 2020 5.4-Inch Model May Feature iPhone 8-Like Design With Face ID Hardware: Report
BSNL Reduces Validity of Rs. 74, Rs. 75, Rs. 153 Prepaid Plans to Half
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 5i Set to Go on Sale in India Tomorrow
  2. Realme Buds Air Neo Could Be the Company's Next Truly Wireless Earbuds
  3. Realme UI Tweaks ColorOS 7 With New Customisations
  4. OnePlus Concept One Smartphone With Electrochromic Glass Unveiled at CES
  5. Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 Official Teaser Page Goes Live in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Tipped to Pack Up to 16GB RAM, 5,000mAh Battery
  7. 'Made in India' Motorola Razr Retail Box Leaked Ahead of Launch: Report
  8. Honor 9X Phone, Magic Watch 2 Smartwatch, and Band 5i Launched in India
  9. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  10. OnePlus 8 Pro Specifications Tipped Through a Benchmark Listing
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3D Renders Visualise What It Could Look Like, Pops Up on China's 3C Certification Site
  2. TRAI Says Broadcasters Have 'Full' Flexibility to Price Channels
  3. Twitter Said to Be Planning Bitcoin Payments as Tips on Its Platform
  4. MediaTek Helio G70 SoC With HyperEngine Technology Detailed on Company Site Ahead of Launch
  5. Xiaomi India Claims It Sold Over 1 Million Devices Offline in a Single Day
  6. Google Home Speakers No Longer Support Guest Mode
  7. BSNL Reduces Validity of Rs. 74, Rs. 75, Rs. 153 Prepaid Plans to Half
  8. iPhone 2020 5.4-Inch Model May Feature iPhone 8-Like Design With Face ID Hardware: Report
  9. Honor Set to Launch Laptops, Smart TVs in India Soon to Expand Its Presence
  10. Voot Hits 100 Million Monthly Active Users, Two Months Prior to Target
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.