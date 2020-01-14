Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has revised three of its prepaid recharge plans to cut down their validity by half. The new development has come into effect for the Rs. 74, Rs. 75, and Rs. 153 BSNL prepaid plans that used to have a tariff validity of 180 days. The state-owned telco last month reduced the validity of its Rs. 118, Rs. 187, and Rs. 399 prepaid plans in the Kerala circle. BSNL would be able to improve its accounts to some extent by shrinking the validity of its prepaid plans. Other operators including Airtel and Vodafone also recently revised their prepaid plans to improve their losses.

As per the listing on the BSNL Tamil Nadu website, the operator has reduced the validity of the Rs. 74, Rs. 75, and Rs. 153 prepaid recharge plans to 90 days. This is just half the earlier validity of 180 days of all three plans.

The change is notably isn't limited to the Tamil Nadu circle. The BSNL site for the Chennai circle also includes a notification highlighting the rationalisation of the three prepaid plans in the region. Similarly, the BSNL Kerala site shows that the changes are also live in that circle.

As Telecom Talk notes, the validity of the freebies bundled with the Rs. 74, Rs. 75, and Rs. 153 BSNL prepaid plans is remained unchanged. This means that the Rs. 74 prepaid plan will continue to offer 2GB high-speed data access as well as 100 minutes of voice calling benefits to any domestic network for 15 days, while the Rs. 75 prepaid plan will retain benefits such as unlimited voice calls and 10GB data for 15 days. The Rs. 153 BSNL prepaid plan, on the other hand, offers unlimited voice calling benefits, 1.5GB data per day, and 100 SMS per day for 28 days.

The new change by BSNL is effective starting today. It is likely to be implemented to various circles in the country in the coming days.