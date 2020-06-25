Technology News
BSNL 6 Paise Cashback Offer Extended Once Again, Now Ends on June 30

As part of this offer, BSNL gives 6 paise cashback to all landline and broadband customers for making calls that last for more than 5 minutes.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 25 June 2020 14:10 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ BSNL Chhattisgarh

BSNL offers 6 paise cashback to all landline and broadband users

Highlights
  • To activate the offer, BSNL users can call 18005991900
  • BSNL users can also send an SMS ‘ACT [Space]6’ to 9478053334
  • BSNL Chhattisgarh announced the extension of the offer

State-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has once again extended its 6 paisa cashback offer for landline and broadband users till June 30. This cashback offer was allowing users to earn cashback on voice calls, and it was launched sometime last year. The offer has been extended multiple times since then. Based on the last report, the deadline for the cashback offer was May 31, but that has again been extended to June 30. With this, the telecom operator may look to offer some additional respite to its subscribers to help wade off the crisis the prolonged lockdown has brought along.

The popular BSNL 6 paise cashback offer or the ‘5 pe 6' offer as the company likes to call it, offers 6 paise cashback to all landline and broadband customers for making calls that last for 5 minutes and above. A maximum cashback of Rs. 50 per month is offered to each customer.

BSNL landline and broadband subscribers can activate this ‘5 pe 6' cashback offer by sending an SMS that reads ‘ACT [Space]6' to 9478053334 or call the toll free number 18005991900. Notably, the cashback offer applies to BSNL wireline, broadband, and fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) subscribers. This offer has been extended to June 30, BSNL Chhattisgarh announced via its Twitter account.

BSNL ‘5 pe 6' offer was initially introduced in November last year to snub Reliance Jio's u-turn of charging six paise per minute fee on voice calls to other telecom operators. Since then, BSNL has extended the offer multiple times since then, with the latest extension announced till June 30. Recently, it even made it simpler to enable the offer by introducing an SMS option.

To ease the COVID-19 crisis woes, BSNL reportedly also increased talk time loan limit to Rs. 50. Earlier, it used to offer Rs. 10 credit to prepaid subscribers, but that has been increased to Rs. 50. BSNL subscribers can reportedly choose loan amount in four denominations now – Rs. 10, Rs. 20, Rs. 30, Rs. 50.

Further reading: BSNL, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited, BSNL 6 Paisa Cashback Offer
