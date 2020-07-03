Technology News
loading

BSNL Extends 6 Paise Cashback Offer Until July 31

The extension of the 6 paise cashback offer by BSNL is applicable in all eligible circles across India.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 3 July 2020 13:48 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
BSNL Extends 6 Paise Cashback Offer Until July 31

BSNL originally launched the 6 paise cashback offer to take a dig at Reliance Jio last year

Highlights
  • BSNL Karnataka division has announced the extension of the cashback offer
  • It offers a 6 paise cashback for voice calls
  • BSNL broadband, landline, and FTTH customers can avail the offer

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has extended its “5 pe 6” offer until July 31. Under the promotional offer, the state-owned telecom operator provides a 6 paise cashback to all its broadband and landline customers for making voice calls of at least five minutes long. The offer was extended until June 30 just a couple of weeks back. Originally, BSNL brought the 5 pe 6 offer last year to retain its customers. The extension comes at a time when people are staying indoors due to the coronavirus outbreak and connecting with their friends and relatives largely through voice and video calls.

The BSNL Karnataka division has announced the extension through a tweet posted by its official account, as initially spotted by OnlyTech. BSNL confirmed to Gadgets 360 that the extended validity until July 31 is applicable across all the circles where the offer was available earlier.

The cashback offer can be activated on a BSNL landline, broadband, or a fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) connection by sending an SMS message “ACT” along with the eligible phone number with its STD code and “6PAISA” to 094478053334. Alternatively, it can be enabled by calling the toll-free number 18005991900.

Customers need to make calls for five minutes or above to get the 6 paise cashback under the promotional offer. Also, a maximum cashback of Rs. 50 per month is permitted to each customer.

BSNL launched the 6 paise cashback offer originally in November last year as a limited-period festive promotion. It was designed to counter Reliance Jio's move to charge six paise per minute fee on voice calls to non-Jio users. However since its debut, the offer received multiple extensions, with the latest one coming into place just last month.

Earlier this week, BSNL expanded its prepaid recharge portfolio by bringing the Rs. 2,399 plan with unlimited voice calling benefits and 100 SMS messages per day for 600 days. The telco also discontinued the Rs. 149 and Rs. 725 prepaid recharge plans that it was offering in Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles.

Is Redmi Note 9 Pro Max the best affordable camera phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: BSNL 6 paise cashback offer, BSNL, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Tencent Launches New US Game Studio, LightSpeed LA, for Global Appeal
BSNL Extends 6 Paise Cashback Offer Until July 31
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Teased to Be Available for Pre-Orders in India Soon
  2. OnePlus TV U Series, Y Series LED Android TVs Launched in India
  3. LG Will Reportedly Launch a Rollable Smartphone by June 2021
  4. Indian ‘TikTok Alternative’ Chingari App Crosses 1 Crore Downloads in 22 Days
  5. Moj Wants to Become the Indian TikTok With Its Rising Popularity
  6. BSNL Brings Rs. 2,399 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 600 Days Validity
  7. Motorola One Fusion With 48-Megapixel Camera, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  8. TikTok Rival Mitron App Raises Rs. 2 Crores Seed Funding
  9. Samsung Galaxy M31s Battery Purportedly Surfaces on Safety Korea Site
  10. Reliance Jio Takes on Zoom With JioMeet, Supports Calls With 100 People
#Latest Stories
  1. Ubisoft CEO Promises to Eliminate 'Toxic Behaviours'
  2. Google-Backed Groups Criticize Apple's New Warnings on User Tracking
  3. LG's Rollable Smartphone 'B Project' to Launch by June 2021: Report
  4. BSNL Extends Free ‘Work@Home’ Broadband Plan Till July 26, Rs. 299 and Rs. 491 Plans Reintroduced for 90 Days
  5. BSNL Extends 6 Paise Cashback Offer Until July 31
  6. Amazon Prime Video App Now Available on Windows 10 via Microsoft Store
  7. Mi TV Lux 65-Inch 4K OLED With 120Hz Refresh Rate, HDR10+ Support Launched by Xiaomi
  8. Tencent Launches New US Game Studio, LightSpeed LA, for Global Appeal
  9. Realme 6i Said to Launch in India Soon as a Rebranded Realme 6s
  10. Google May Integrate Chat into Gmail Apps for Android, iOS
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com