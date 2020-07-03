Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has extended its “5 pe 6” offer until July 31. Under the promotional offer, the state-owned telecom operator provides a 6 paise cashback to all its broadband and landline customers for making voice calls of at least five minutes long. The offer was extended until June 30 just a couple of weeks back. Originally, BSNL brought the 5 pe 6 offer last year to retain its customers. The extension comes at a time when people are staying indoors due to the coronavirus outbreak and connecting with their friends and relatives largely through voice and video calls.

The BSNL Karnataka division has announced the extension through a tweet posted by its official account, as initially spotted by OnlyTech. BSNL confirmed to Gadgets 360 that the extended validity until July 31 is applicable across all the circles where the offer was available earlier.

The cashback offer can be activated on a BSNL landline, broadband, or a fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) connection by sending an SMS message “ACT” along with the eligible phone number with its STD code and “6PAISA” to 094478053334. Alternatively, it can be enabled by calling the toll-free number 18005991900.

Customers need to make calls for five minutes or above to get the 6 paise cashback under the promotional offer. Also, a maximum cashback of Rs. 50 per month is permitted to each customer.

BSNL launched the 6 paise cashback offer originally in November last year as a limited-period festive promotion. It was designed to counter Reliance Jio's move to charge six paise per minute fee on voice calls to non-Jio users. However since its debut, the offer received multiple extensions, with the latest one coming into place just last month.

Earlier this week, BSNL expanded its prepaid recharge portfolio by bringing the Rs. 2,399 plan with unlimited voice calling benefits and 100 SMS messages per day for 600 days. The telco also discontinued the Rs. 149 and Rs. 725 prepaid recharge plans that it was offering in Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles.

