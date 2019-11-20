Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has simplified its six paisa cashback offer. The offer, which was launched back in late last month, was earlier designed to offer six paisa cashback to customers for making a voice call. The state-owned operator, however, now lets customers avail the cashback benefit by sending an SMS message. BSNL said that the latest simplification is aimed to encourage more customers to avail the cashback benefit. Aside from simplifying the six paisa cashback offer, BSNL is set to introduce new offers for customers.

Through the new simplification, BSNL customers can avail a six paisa cashback by sending an SMS message "ACT 6 paisa" to 9478053334. This is unlike the original process under which the customers were required to make a voice call for at least five minutes to earn the cashback.

Notably, the cashback offer applies to BSNL wireline, broadband, and fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) subscribers. The offer is available until December 31.

The six paisa cashback offer by BSNL was launched in a move to take on Reliance Jio's announcement under which the Mumbai-based telco announced to start charging six paise a minute to subscribers making calls to other mobile networks. The telco claimed that the change is a part of the Interconnect Usage Charge (IUC) fixed by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

Alongside its cashback offer, BSNL is currently upgrading its prepaid portfolio by adding new recharge plans in the country. The operator recently brought the Rs. 998 prepaid plan with 2GB daily data benefits for 210 days. Last week, it also launched the Rs. 365 and Rs. 97 prepaid recharge plans with 2GB daily data, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS messages per day.