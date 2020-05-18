Technology News
BSNL 6 Paisa Cashback Offer for Landline Calls Extended Till May 31

BSNL offers 6 paise cashback to users for making landline calls for more than five minutes.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 18 May 2020 16:20 IST
BSNL 6 Paisa Cashback Offer for Landline Calls Extended Till May 31

Photo Credit: Twitter/ BSNL TamilNadu

BSNL users can activate 6 paisa cashback offer by sending an SMS

Highlights
  • BSNL had earlier extended the deadline for this offer to May 1
  • This has been further extended till May 31
  • BSNL users can send ‘ACT 6 paisa’ to 9478053334 to activate it

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has extended its 6 paisa cashback offer for landline users till May 31. The offer was launched last year to help users earn cashback on voice calls. This offer was recently extended to May 1, and now the state-owned telecom operator has announced that this cashback offer will remain valid till May 31 – the last day of Lockdown 4.0. India has been under lockdown since March, and telecom operators have been offering small breathers for users under these restrictions. With this cashback extension, BSNL is encouraging users to make more landline calls.

BSNL Tamil Nadu took to Twitter to announce that the 6 paisa cashback offer has been extended till May 31. According to this offer, BSNL offers 6 paise cashback to users for making landline calls for more than five minutes. Users can enable 6 paisa cashback offer by sending an SMS that reads ‘ACT 6 paisa' to 9478053334. Notably, the cashback offer applies to BSNL wireline, broadband, and fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) subscribers.

BSNL Revises Prepaid Plans to Allow ‘Unlimited' Voice Calling, SMS Benefits on MTNL Network

This offer was initially announced in last November to take a jibe on Reliance Jio's announced six paise per minute fee on voice calls to other telecom operators. However, this offer has seen multiple extensions since then, and the telecom operator even simplified it further by adding an SMS option.

In the Tamil Nadu circle, BSNL recently slashed the validity of its Vasantham Gold PV 96 prepaid plan. Earlier, the validity of this pack was 90 days, but it has now been reduced to 60 days. The BSNL Vasantham Gold PV 96 plan offers 250 minutes of voice calls to any network in home telecom circle and national roaming (except Mumbai and Delhi circles) per day and 100 SMS messages per day. These benefits are offered only till 21 days, after which subscribers will only be able to receive incoming calls for free. After 21 days, outgoing local calls will be charged at Rs. 1 per minute and STD calls will be charged at Rs. 1.30 per minute. Local SMS charges will be at Rs. 0.80 per message and national SMS charges will be at Rs. 1.20 per message. There are no data benefits with this pack, and data usage will be charged at 25 paisa per MB.

BSNL Discontinues Amazon Prime Subscription Offer ‘Until Further Notice'

In order to help people during this lockdown, BSNL has also announced that it is offering a 4 percent discount in recharge cost to consumers who recharge other BSNL accounts, in turn basically giving them a monetary reward for their actions.

BSNL 6 Paisa Cashback Offer for Landline Calls Extended Till May 31
