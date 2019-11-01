Technology News
  Jio Effect: BSNL Launches 6 Paisa Cashback Offer for Wireline, Broadband, FTTH Voice Calls

Jio Effect: BSNL Launches 6 Paisa Cashback Offer for Wireline, Broadband, FTTH Voice Calls

Jio recently started charging six paise per minute on calls to other networks.

Updated: 1 November 2019 12:21 IST
BSNL has launched this cashback on wireline voice calls

Highlights
  • Users have to make calls of five minutes or more
  • This is offered to broadband, FTTH voice calls as well
  • This could be a move to poke at Jio’s recent voice call charge

State-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced a new six paisa cashback offer, wherein the telco is offering cashback to subscribers making calls of five minutes or more. Taking an indirect jibe at Jio, this offer is applicable to BSNL wireline, BSNL broadband, and BSNL FTTH subscribers, and if the call lasts for more than five minutes, six paisa will be offered as cashback to these users. This move could help BSNL gain more subscribers in the wireline and Bharat Fibre segments. BSNL has been introducing several new plans and revising many of its old plans recently, in a bid to attract more customers.

Talking about the Six Paisa Cashback festive offer from BSNL, the telco says that it will offer cashback for making a voice call. This could also be seen as an indirect jibe at Reliance Jio, who recently announced a six paise per minute fee on voice calls after keeping them free for its subscribers since inception. As part of the BSNL offer, users have to make calls of 5 minutes or more to be eligible for 6 paisa cashback. As mentioned, these cashbacks are applicable for BSNL wireline, BSNL broadband, and BSNL FTTH customers.

“We want our customers to engage more with our upgraded Next Generation Network, experience the quality of voice call which happens on wireline , and also get incentivized for same,” said Shri Vivek Banzal, Director CFA, BSNL, in a statement.

Reliance Jio announced that it has decided to start charging six paise a minute to subscribers making calls to other mobile networks. This change is part of the Interconnect Usage Charge (IUC) rate fixed by TRAI. The new change is specifically designed for voice calls being made to other operators, while all Jio-to-Jio calls, incoming calls, and Jio-to-landline calls will remain to be available at no additional charge.

Comments

BSNL, BSNL 6 Paisa Cashback Offer, BSNL Voice Calls
