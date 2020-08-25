Technology News
BSNL Offers 5GB Free High-Speed Data for Availing Multi-Recharge Facility on Select Recharge Plans

The 5GB high-speed additional data benefit by BSNL is available with the Rs. 98, Rs. 99, Rs. 118, Rs. 187, Rs. 319 special tariff vouchers as well as Rs. 186, Rs. 429, Rs. 485, Rs. 666, and Rs. 1,999 plan vouchers.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 25 August 2020 13:54 IST
BSNL is offering free high-speed data access with a validity of 22 days

Highlights
  • BSNL Chennai division has announced the promotional offer
  • It is applicable for BSNL prepaid customers across India
  • BSNL introduced its multi-recharge facility in July

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced a promotional offer under which it is offering 5GB high-speed data allocation for free on select prepaid recharge plans. The free data quota is available with a validity of 22 days and is given to the BSNL customers recharging their accounts using the operator's multi-recharge facility. The new development comes just days after BSNL launched its Rs. 399 prepaid recharge plan with a validity of 80 days. The state-owned telco also recently discontinued its tariff voucher priced at Rs. 399 and a recharge voucher available at Rs. 1,699 in the Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles.

As per the latest announcement made by the BSNL Chennai division through a notice posted on Twitter, the 5GB high-speed additional data benefit is available with the Rs. 98, Rs. 99, Rs. 118, Rs. 187, Rs. 319 special tariff vouchers as well as Rs. 186, Rs. 429, Rs. 485, Rs. 666, and Rs. 1,999 plan vouchers. The additional data will be provided to customers who initiate their second or third recharge before the expiry of their existing vouchers, the operator said in the notice.

The new promotional offer is valid until November 19. Moreover, BSNL confirmed to Gadgets 360 that while it has been announced by the Chennai division, it is applicable on a pan-India basis. This means that customers in any of BSNL circles can avail the additional 5GB high-speed data benefit when using its multi-recharge facility. The data benefit is notably valid only for 22 days, though.

It is important to note that BSNL introduced the multi-recharge facility for its prepaid customers in July. It is designed to allow customers to recharge their accounts in advance, without waiting for expiry of their existing plans. Similar to BSNL, Reliance Jio and Airtel also lets their prepaid subscribers recharge their accounts multiple times with the same denomination.

Is Redmi Note 9 the perfect successor to Redmi Note 8? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: BSNL, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited
