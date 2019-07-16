Technology News
BSNL Brings Back '5GB Free Trial' for Landline Customers to Offer Broadband for Free

The broadband trial offer is available to all existing BSNL landline customers in India, except in the Andaman and Nicobar circle.

Updated: 16 July 2019 13:29 IST
BSNL originally launched the broadband trial offer for its landline customers back in March

Highlights
  • BSNL Chennai website has confirmed the reintroduction
  • The 5GB Free Trial offer brings 5GB daily data at up to 10Mbps
  • Customers also get an email ID space with 1GB storage

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has reintroduced its '5GB Free Trial' offer for landline customers. The offer, which was originally launched back in March, is aimed to let BSNL landline subscribers experience broadband connectivity without spending any additional charges for a month. The state-owned telco is giving up to 10Mbps Internet speed along with a daily quota of 5GB and up to 1Mbps speed upon exceeding the given quota. The trial offer by BSNL also includes an email ID space with 1GB storage.

According to an official circular posted on the BSNL Chennai website, the 5GB Free Trial offer is applicable to all existing landline customers of the operator in India, except the Andaman and Nicobar circle. The offer brings up to 10Mbps of download speed along with 5GB of daily quota. Upon exceeding the given data limit, the subscribers are touted to receive 1Mbps download speed.

The trial offer is available on a promotional basis until July 31 only for BSNL landline customers who haven't subscribed to its broadband connection, the operator said in the circular. The validity of the benefits bundled with the offer is one month from the date of activation.

BSNL will also not levy any installation charges or ask for any security deposits to provide the trial offer. However, the landline customers opting for the broadband trial will be required to have their own customer premise equipment (CPE) or modem.

The circular also notes that after the expiry of the promotional period, the customers using the broadband trial offer shall be migrated to regular BSNL broadband plans.

As mentioned, the broadband trial offer was first launched by BSNL back in March. The offer was at that time valid until March 31. It has, however, now been reintroduced to offer limited access of BSNL broadband service to its existing landline customers for free.

The revival of the broadband trial offer was first reported on DreamDTH forums. Gadgets 360 was able to independently verify its existence through the official circular posted on the BSNL Chennai site.

Comments

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited, BSNL
