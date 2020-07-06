Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched a Rs. 599 prepaid recharge plan that brings unlimited voice calling as well as 5GB of daily high-speed data benefits for 90 days. The new plan, which is available as a “Work from Home, WFH” special tariff voucher, also includes 100 SMS messages per day throughout its validity. BSNL has brought the Rs. 599 prepaid plan just days after extending its “Work@Home” broadband plan. The state-owned operator also recently reintroduced the Rs. 299 and Rs. 491 prepaid plans for 90 days.

The BSNL Chennai division posted a tweet to announce the launch of the Rs. 599 prepaid plan. However, BSNL confirmed to Gadgets 360 that the new offering isn't just limited to the Chennai circle and is applicable across all its circles, except the Andaman and Nicobar as well as Jammu and Kashmir.

As far as the benefits are concerned, the Rs. 599 BSNL prepaid plan brings unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls with a quota of 250 outgoing minutes. The free voice calling is applicable on MTNL networks in Delhi and Mumbai as well. Further, users get 100 SMS messages per day and 5GB high-speed data on a daily basis.

Customers can recharge with the Rs. 599 plan by sending an SMS message “STV COMBO599 to 123. Alternatively, the plan is available through BSNL's web portal.

Last year, BSNL offered the Rs. 599 prepaid plan with unlimited voice calling benefits for 180 days. That plan was, however, available in select circles including Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

BSNL-focussed site BSNLTeleServices initially reported the launch of the new Rs. 599 prepaid recharge plan.

Last week, BSNL launched the Rs. 2,399 prepaid plan with unlimited voice calls for 600 days. The operator also extended its 6 paise cashback offer until July 31 as well as stretched its ‘Work@Home' broadband plan until July 26. It also recently re-introduced its four percent instant discount offer that was launched in late April for people recharging accounts of other prepaid users.

