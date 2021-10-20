Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has revised its low-cost Rs. 56, Rs. 57, and Rs. 58 prepaid recharge plans by cutting their prices to make them more affordable. While the Rs. 56 BSNL prepaid recharge plan offered 5,600 seconds of talk time for eight days, the Rs. 57 plan came with 10GB of data allocation along with access to Zing Entertainment music for 10 days and the Rs. 58 recharge plan was used to activate or extend prepaid international roaming for 30 days.

As initially reported by KeralaTelecom.info, BSNL has informed its customers in Kerala about the update that is already in place. The change also appears to be applicable to other circles including Andhra Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Chennai, Daman and Diu, Gujarat, and Haryana, among others, as per the details available on the BSNL site.

With the new revision, BSNL is giving the Rs. 58 prepaid recharge plan at Rs. 57, while the Rs. 57 plan is now available at Rs. 56 and the Rs. 56 plan is reduced to Rs. 54. The bundled benefits with the low-cost plans are still the same. Similarly, there aren't any changes to the validity for the three plans.

Revised BSNL prepaid recharge plans

Old prepaid recharge plan Revised prepaid plan Benefits Validity Rs. 56 Rs. 54 5,600 seconds talk time 8 days Rs. 57 Rs. 56 10GB data, Zing Entertainment music 10 days Rs. 58 Rs. 57 Activate/extend prepaid international roaming pack 30 days

Users can get the revised BSNL recharge plans by sending an SMS to 123 from their phone. Alternatively, the revised plans are available through recharge portals and other channels, You can also get them through the My BSNL app or the BSNL site.

Kerala Telecom reports that alongside the revision of the three prepaid plans, BSNL has enabled prepaid international roaming on its network that users can get by paying Rs. 50 at their nearby BSNL customer service centre. The consumers need to submit their ID proof and fill in an application form to activate the prepaid international roaming service.

Once the application is submitted, BSNL subscribers need to recharge their account with the revised Rs. 57 or the existing Rs. 168 plan to activate the service. The Rs. 68 plan notably enables international roaming on the prepaid BSNL network for up to 90 days.

