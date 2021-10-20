Technology News
BSNL Revises Rs. 56, Rs. 57, Rs. 58 Prepaid Recharge Plans for Greater Affordability

BSNL has brought the new revision for a list of circles, including Kerala as well as Andhra Pradesh, Chennai, Gujarat, and Haryana, among others.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 20 October 2021 19:23 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

BSNL reportedly informed its customers in Kerala about the update

Highlights
  • BSNL is now offering the Rs. 56 recharge plan at Rs. 54
  • The revision brings the Rs. 57 BSNL prepaid plan to Rs. 56
  • BSNL has also enabled prepaid international roaming by paying Rs. 50

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has revised its low-cost Rs. 56, Rs. 57, and Rs. 58 prepaid recharge plans by cutting their prices to make them more affordable. While the Rs. 56 BSNL prepaid recharge plan offered 5,600 seconds of talk time for eight days, the Rs. 57 plan came with 10GB of data allocation along with access to Zing Entertainment music for 10 days and the Rs. 58 recharge plan was used to activate or extend prepaid international roaming for 30 days.

As initially reported by KeralaTelecom.info, BSNL has informed its customers in Kerala about the update that is already in place. The change also appears to be applicable to other circles including Andhra Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Chennai, Daman and Diu, Gujarat, and Haryana, among others, as per the details available on the BSNL site.

With the new revision, BSNL is giving the Rs. 58 prepaid recharge plan at Rs. 57, while the Rs. 57 plan is now available at Rs. 56 and the Rs. 56 plan is reduced to Rs. 54. The bundled benefits with the low-cost plans are still the same. Similarly, there aren't any changes to the validity for the three plans.

Revised BSNL prepaid recharge plans

Old prepaid recharge plan Revised prepaid plan Benefits Validity
Rs. 56 Rs. 54 5,600 seconds talk time 8 days
Rs. 57 Rs. 56 10GB data, Zing Entertainment music 10 days
Rs. 58 Rs. 57 Activate/extend prepaid international roaming pack 30 days

Users can get the revised BSNL recharge plans by sending an SMS to 123 from their phone. Alternatively, the revised plans are available through recharge portals and other channels, You can also get them through the My BSNL app or the BSNL site.

Kerala Telecom reports that alongside the revision of the three prepaid plans, BSNL has enabled prepaid international roaming on its network that users can get by paying Rs. 50 at their nearby BSNL customer service centre. The consumers need to submit their ID proof and fill in an application form to activate the prepaid international roaming service.

Once the application is submitted, BSNL subscribers need to recharge their account with the revised Rs. 57 or the existing Rs. 168 plan to activate the service. The Rs. 68 plan notably enables international roaming on the prepaid BSNL network for up to 90 days.

Check out our Mobile Recharge Plans page to find out the best-suited plan for your mobile operator.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast for an exclusive wide-ranging interview, as he talks about the 5G push, Make in India, Realme GT series and Book Slim, and how stores can improve their standing. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: BSNL, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited, Rs 56 BSNL prepaid recharge plan, Rs 57 BSNL prepaid recharge plan, Rs 58 BSNL prepaid recharge plan
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Facebook Partners With Coinbase to Pilot Novi Digital Wallet in the US

