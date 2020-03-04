Technology News
loading

BSNL Revises Rs. 551 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 5GB Daily High-Speed Data for 90 Days

BSNL is offering free access to personalised ring back tones (PBRT) through Rs. 551 prepaid recharge plan.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 4 March 2020 18:55 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
BSNL Revises Rs. 551 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 5GB Daily High-Speed Data for 90 Days

BSNL originally brought the Rs. 551 prepaid plan with 1.5GB daily high-speed data benefits

Highlights
  • BSNL Rs. 551 prepaid plan with revised benefits is listed online
  • The prepaid plan is available in circles such as Assam and Jharkhand
  • BSNL drops the speed to 80Kbps once the 5GB data gets consumed

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has updated the Rs. 551 prepaid recharge plan with 5GB daily high-speed data benefits. The state-owned operator isn't offering any bundled voice calling or SMS message benefits with the Rs. 551 prepaid recharge plan that is live in circles such as Calcutta, Jharkhand, and Tamil Nadu. The latest offering comes just days after BSNL updated the Rs. 999 prepaid plan with 270 days validity. The telco also recently extended the 71-day additional validity offer on the Rs. 1,999 prepaid recharge plan.

As per a listing on the BSNL Jharkhand site, the updated Rs. 551 prepaid recharge plan brings 5GB high-speed data on a daily basis for 90 days. The plan also offers access to personalised ring back tones (PRBT). Furthermore, post the given high-speed data allocation of 5GB, the plan drops the speed to 80Kbps.

The refreshed Rs. 551 BSNL prepaid recharge plan, however, doesn't include any voice calling or SMS message benefits.

In addition to its listing on the Jharkhand site, the updated Rs. 551 prepaid plan is live in circles such as Assam, Calcutta, and Tamil Nadu among others.

The Rs. 551 prepaid recharge plan isn't completely new in BSNL's portfolio as the telco originally brought the same value plan in March 2018. But it originally included 1.5GB high-speed data per day and free access to PRBT. The plan was launched alongside the Rs. 118 and Rs. 379.

The telecom-focussed site TelecomTalk first reported about the updated Rs. 551 BSNL prepaid plan. Nevertheless, Gadgets 360 was able to independently verify its presence on the telco's regional sites.

Last month, BSNL extended the validity of the Rs. 999 prepaid plan from 240 days to 270 days. The additional 30 days validity is available under a limited period offer until March 31.

The operator also recently extended the 71-day additional validity offer of the Rs. 1,999 BSNL prepaid plan until March 31. It brought 436 days validity, up from the original 365 days.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited, BSNL, Rs 551 BSNL plan
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Facebook Appoints Former Cisco Executive as Its New India Communications Head

Related Stories

BSNL Revises Rs. 551 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 5GB Daily High-Speed Data for 90 Days
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Stay Prepared for Coronavirus: This Is Not a Buying Guide
  2. Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro: Expected Price in India, Specifications
  3. Realme 5i Gets a 128GB Storage Variant in India: What You Need to Know
  4. Redmi Note 9 Pro Specifications Tipped by Geekbench Listing
  5. Cisco Denies Media Reports on Firewall in Kashmir
  6. How to Enable WhatsApp Dark Mode on Android and iPhone
  7. Social Media Ban Said to Have Lifted in Jammu and Kashmir: All Details
  8. Redmi Note 9 Series to Launch in India on March 12: What You Need to Know
  9. Oppo A31 (2020) 4GB RAM Variant Goes on Sale in India: All You Need to Know
  10. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Update Brings Improved Camera Performance
#Latest Stories
  1. Oyo Said to Cut About 5,000 Jobs in Overhaul to Boost Profitability
  2. Honeywell Unveils Plan to Launch 'World's Most Powerful Quantum Computer'
  3. Samsung Galaxy A71 5G With 25W Fast Charging Support Receives 3C Certification in China
  4. Are You Digitally Literate? Here's What the Government Thinks
  5. ISRO Young Scientist Programme Registrations Close on Thursday
  6. Amazon Web Services Cancels Mumbai Summit Due to Coronavirus Concerns
  7. Halo Combat Evolved Anniversary Released for PC as Part of the Master Chief Collection
  8. Oppo Find X2 Official Teaser Shows Periscope Camera, Leaked Render Tips Curved Hole-Punch Display
  9. Samsung Galaxy A31 Specifications Tipped by Geekbench Listing, MediaTek Helio P65 SoC Expected
  10. Facebook Appoints Former Cisco Executive as Its New India Communications Head
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.