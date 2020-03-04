Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has updated the Rs. 551 prepaid recharge plan with 5GB daily high-speed data benefits. The state-owned operator isn't offering any bundled voice calling or SMS message benefits with the Rs. 551 prepaid recharge plan that is live in circles such as Calcutta, Jharkhand, and Tamil Nadu. The latest offering comes just days after BSNL updated the Rs. 999 prepaid plan with 270 days validity. The telco also recently extended the 71-day additional validity offer on the Rs. 1,999 prepaid recharge plan.

As per a listing on the BSNL Jharkhand site, the updated Rs. 551 prepaid recharge plan brings 5GB high-speed data on a daily basis for 90 days. The plan also offers access to personalised ring back tones (PRBT). Furthermore, post the given high-speed data allocation of 5GB, the plan drops the speed to 80Kbps.

The refreshed Rs. 551 BSNL prepaid recharge plan, however, doesn't include any voice calling or SMS message benefits.

In addition to its listing on the Jharkhand site, the updated Rs. 551 prepaid plan is live in circles such as Assam, Calcutta, and Tamil Nadu among others.

The Rs. 551 prepaid recharge plan isn't completely new in BSNL's portfolio as the telco originally brought the same value plan in March 2018. But it originally included 1.5GB high-speed data per day and free access to PRBT. The plan was launched alongside the Rs. 118 and Rs. 379.

The telecom-focussed site TelecomTalk first reported about the updated Rs. 551 BSNL prepaid plan. Nevertheless, Gadgets 360 was able to independently verify its presence on the telco's regional sites.

Last month, BSNL extended the validity of the Rs. 999 prepaid plan from 240 days to 270 days. The additional 30 days validity is available under a limited period offer until March 31.

The operator also recently extended the 71-day additional validity offer of the Rs. 1,999 BSNL prepaid plan until March 31. It brought 436 days validity, up from the original 365 days.