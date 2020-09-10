Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced a new Rs. 49 prepaid recharge plan for its subscribers. The plan has been introduced on a promotional basis for 90 days only. It is available in Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles. The plan was introduced on September 1 and it will be live for another 90 days. It comes with a validity of 28 days and offers a combination of data, voice, and SMS benefits.

BSNL announced the arrival of the new Rs. 49 prepaid plan via a circular on the Chennai website. It offers 100 minutes of free calling. After the FUP is reached, BSNL will charge subscribers 45 paise per minute for calls. The prepaid recharge plan also offers free 2GB of data and 100 SMS messages.

The telco notes that the BSNL prepaid plan will be active till November 29. Activation of this plan is available through C-TOPUP, selfcare, and Web portal. Under the selfcare method, users can send the message STV COMBO49 to 123 to activate the plan.

In the same circle, BSNL recently introduced the Rs. 1,499 annual plan. It offers unlimited free voice calls with a FUP limit of 250 outgoing minutes in a day. There's a total of 24GB data offered along with 100 SMS messages per day. After the voice call FUP is consumed, BSNL says that the subscriber will be charged at base plan tariff for the rest of the day till midnight. The base plan attached with this is the “Advance per minute plan 94.” This means calls will be charged at Re. 1 per minute for local calls to a mobile network and BSNL landlines. Local calls to other landline numbers and STD calls will be applicable at Rs. 1.3 per minute.

