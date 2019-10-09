BSNL has reportedly introduced a new Bonus Data Offer wherein select prepaid plans will get additional daily data benefit for a limited time period. One such plan is the BSNL Rs. 429 prepaid plan that offers 1.5GB additional data over and above its 1GB data per day for a validity of 81 days. This means that subscribers will get to enjoy 2.5GB daily data as part of the offer. This offer is valid only this month, and next month, BSNL will revise this offer to add only 1GB additional data benefit.

BSNL revised recharge plan

The new Bonus Data Offer from BSNL seems inspired by the company's Bumper Offer that has been live for a while now. The Bumper Offer gave subscribers 2.2GB additional data on select prepaid plans, and the new Bonus Data Offer does the same, however the add-ons and other details are different.

The Rs. 429 BSNL recharge plan ships with 1GB daily data for a validity of 81 days with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS messages per day benefits as well. Now, as part of the New Bonus Offer, the plan will offer 1.5GB additional data per day for the month of October. In November, the BSNL recharge plan will offer 1GB additional daily data, reports Telecom Talk.

The new Bonus Data Offer is live in varied circles, and in the UP (West) circle, the telco is offering additional 1.5GB per day data on several BSNL recharge plans priced at Rs. 349 ,Rs. 399, and Rs. 448 as well. All sites aren't reflecting the new Bonus Data Offer on the Rs. 429 Digital India Plan but that should change soon. The Bumper offer ended at the beginning of October, and BSNL looks to replace it with this new Bonus Data offer that will presumably keep changing every month.