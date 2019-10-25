Technology News
BSNL Rs. 429, Rs. 485, Rs. 666 Prepaid Plans Revised to Offer Unlimited Calls to Mumbai and Delhi Circles

The Rs. 429 also offers 1.5GB additional data per day as part of the Bonus Data Offer.

Updated: 25 October 2019 16:38 IST
Highlights
  • Only select circles are showing this new change
  • This could be due to the recently announced BSNL-MTNL merger
  • Rs. 666 and Rs. 485 prepaid plan currently offer 3GB data

BSNL and MTNL's announced merger has amounted to more benefits to existing subscribers, starting with voice call benefits. State-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited has announced free voice calling in Mumbai and Delhi circles for select recharges. Earlier, BSNL used to offer free voice calling, except Mumbai and Delhi circles, because that's where MTNL operates, but that has changed for recharges of Rs. 429, Rs. 485 and Rs. 666 prepaid plans. For now, these recharges are seeing the inclusion of Mumbai and Delhi circles in the voice calling benefit, but more recharge should reflect the same change soon.

BSNL has revised Rs. 429, Rs. 485, and Rs. 666 prepaid plans in some circles to offer better voice calling benefits. All these plans now offer unlimited voice calling benefits including the Mumbai and Delhi circle. The Rs. 429 prepaid plan offers unlimited local and STD calls to any network in roaming also including Mumbai and Delhi circles, 2.5GB per day data, and 100 SMS messages per day for a validity of 81 days. The Rs. 485 prepaid plan comes with similar benefits but offers 90 day validity and 3GB data per day (due to the Bonus Data Offer). Similarly, the Rs. 666 plan offers all that the Rs. 485 pack offers, but it comes with 134 days validity.

These revised plans are showing up for the Andhra Pradesh circle, but they aren't showing up for the Assam circle at the time of writing. This means that the prepaid plans have been revised in some circles, but aren't available openly. This revision was first reported by Telecom Talk. The new Bonus Data Offer is also live in varied circles, and it is applicable on all the three above mentioned packs. The offer gives 1.5GB per day additional data to BSNL subscribers.

Further reading: BSNL, BSNL Rs 429 Prepaid Plan, BSNL Rs 485 Prepaid Plan, BSNL Rs 666 Prepaid Plan
