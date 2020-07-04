Technology News
loading
BSNL Revives 4 Percent Instant Discount Offer for Recharging Other People's Prepaid Accounts

BSNL offer will be available through September 30 this year.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 4 July 2020 13:34 IST
BSNL Revives 4 Percent Instant Discount Offer for Recharging Other People's Prepaid Accounts

BSNL’s promotional offer will be available once on self-recharge for new My BSNL app users

Highlights
  • BSNL brings back its promotional 4 percent instant discount offer
  • It is valid till September 30
  • Most prepaid BSNL mobile numbers are eligible with a couple caveats

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has re-introduced its 4 percent instant discount promotional offer for recharges done by My BSNL app. This offer is valid for My BSNL app users who recharge someone else's BSNL prepaid mobile account. The offer will be available up till September 30. This development was shared by BSNL Karnataka through an online circular that also states the terms of eligibility. To recall, BSNL first introduced this offer towards the end of April and stated that it will last till May 31. This time, the 4 percent instant discount is valid for almost three months.

As per the circular shared by BSNL Karnataka, My BSNL app users who use the app to recharge another BSNL user's prepaid account will get 4 percent instant discount. It states that the offer is valid till September 30. The circular adds that only new users of the app will also get the discount only once while recharging their own account. This means users who are already registered to the My BSNL app will not get any discount when recharging their registered number.

Additionally, when recharging someone else's BSNL number, this offer will be applicable to all pre-paid mobile numbers. It is an instant discount so the user will be charged for the discounted price only. The offer's return was first spotted by OnlyTech.

Notably, other service providers like Airtel, Jio, Vodafone Idea have been offering incentives on recharging others' phones that is possibly why BSNL also decided to do so after running the promotional offer for a month in the past. BSNL had initially introduced this 4 percent instant discount promotional offer towards the end of April, but decided to end it by May 31. This time, the offer will last for about three months till September 30.

Just recently, BSNL extended the availability of its Work at Home broadband plan till July 26 and reintroduced its Rs. 299 and Rs. 491 broadband plans.

 

WWDC 2020 had a lot of exciting announcements from Apple, but which are the best iOS 14 features for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: BSNL, My BSNL App
