Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has re-introduced its 4 percent instant discount promotional offer for recharges done by My BSNL app. This offer is valid for My BSNL app users who recharge someone else's BSNL prepaid mobile account. The offer will be available up till September 30. This development was shared by BSNL Karnataka through an online circular that also states the terms of eligibility. To recall, BSNL first introduced this offer towards the end of April and stated that it will last till May 31. This time, the 4 percent instant discount is valid for almost three months.

As per the circular shared by BSNL Karnataka, My BSNL app users who use the app to recharge another BSNL user's prepaid account will get 4 percent instant discount. It states that the offer is valid till September 30. The circular adds that only new users of the app will also get the discount only once while recharging their own account. This means users who are already registered to the My BSNL app will not get any discount when recharging their registered number.

Additionally, when recharging someone else's BSNL number, this offer will be applicable to all pre-paid mobile numbers. It is an instant discount so the user will be charged for the discounted price only. The offer's return was first spotted by OnlyTech.

Notably, other service providers like Airtel, Jio, Vodafone Idea have been offering incentives on recharging others' phones that is possibly why BSNL also decided to do so after running the promotional offer for a month in the past. BSNL had initially introduced this 4 percent instant discount promotional offer towards the end of April, but decided to end it by May 31. This time, the offer will last for about three months till September 30.

Just recently, BSNL extended the availability of its Work at Home broadband plan till July 26 and reintroduced its Rs. 299 and Rs. 491 broadband plans.

