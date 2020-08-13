Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced a new recharge voucher priced at Rs. 399. It comes with a validity of 80 days and offers calling and data benefits. Its daily FUP for voice calls is 250 outgoing minutes. The new plan has been introduced in the Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles. The telecom operator has also discontinued a tariff voucher that was priced at Rs. 399 and a recharge voucher priced at Rs. 1699 in the two circles as well. The new Rs. 399 recharge plan that has been introduced by BSNL will only be available starting August 15.

BSNL Chennai announced the arrival of the new Rs. 399 recharge plan as well as the discontinuation of Rs. 399 tariff voucher and Rs. 1,699 recharge plan on its website. The new BSNL Rs. 399 recharge plan comes with 1GB of daily high-speed data. Once the daily FUP limit is reached, unlimited data is then offered at a reduced speed of 80kbps.

Alongside, the BSNL Rs. 399 plan also offers unlimited voice calls, including in home and national roaming (including MTNL network roaming area of Delhi and Mumbai). BSNL notes that the FUP limit for voice calls is 250 outgoing minutes (local + STD + outgoing roaming) per day. After the daily FUP limit is reached, base plan tariff rates for calls will be charged.

The base plan that will be considered with this new Rs. 399 recharge voucher is the “Advance Per minute plan 94”. This means customers will be charged Re. 1 per minute for local calls to a mobile network and BSNL landlines. Local calls to other landline numbers and STD calls will be charged Rs. 1.3 per minute.

The BSNL Rs. 399 plan also offers 100 SMS messages per day, free BSNL tunes, and free Lokdhun content. The validity of this new plan is 80 days and it will go live on August 15. Subscribers can activate this plan through C-TOPUP, self-care and Web portal. To activate this plan via the self-care method, SMS PLAN BSNL399 to 123. BSNL notes that activations through self-care do not provide free BSNL tunes and free Lokdhun content.

BSNL notes that the Rs. 399 tariff voucher and Rs. 1699 recharge plan will be withdrawn in Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles tomorrow, August 14.

