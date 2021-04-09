Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced the extension of its Rs. 398 special tariff voucher (STV) unlimited prepaid plan for its subscribers. This plan was originally introduced in January on a promotional basis and the offer was slated to end on April 9. However, the telco has announced an extension of this plan for 90 more days, allowing prepaid subscribers to still avail the benefits if they wish to. The extension of this BSNL prepaid plan will begin on April 10 and end on July 8.

The company tweeted from its Chennai handle to announce the extension of BSNL STV 398 prepaid plan. The benefits of the STV 398 plan remain the same. It offers unlimited high-speed data without any FUP cap, unlimited voice calls in Home, LSA, and National networks including MTNL network in Delhi and Mumbai. It also offers 100 SMS messages per day and comes with a validity of 30 days.

BSNL notes that SMS and Voice benefits under this voucher cannot be used for outgoing SMS and voice calls to premium numbers, IN numbers, international numbers, and other chargeable short codes. For these, the subscriber will be charged applicable tariffs. The company also notes that this voucher is intended only for the personal use, and not for unauthorised telemarketing or commercial use. Also, BSNL mentioned in its circular that unutilized free benefits will be forfeited at the expiry of the current recharge of the plan.

This comes after BSNL introduced three new DSL broadband plans, priced at Rs. 299, Rs. 399, and Rs. 555. All of them come with 10Mbps speed, which is slower compared to BSNL's Bharat Fibre plans. They come with FUP limits of 100GB, 200GB, and 500GB, respectively, after which users can continue to browse the Web at much lower speeds.

