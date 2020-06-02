Technology News
BSNL Launches Rs. 365 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Year-Long Validity

The new BSNL Rs. 365 recharge plan is now available in multiple telecom circles. While the total plan validity is 365 days, freebies are offered only for 60 days.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 2 June 2020 13:24 IST
BSNL PV 365 prepaid plan offers free PRBT benefits

Highlights
  • BSNL PV 365 prepaid plan offers freebies for 60 days
  • The plan reduces data speed to 80Kbps after 2GB daily cap
  • The BSNL PV 365 prepaid plan is live in 19 circles

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced a new Rs. 365 prepaid recharge plan in select telecom circles. The new prepaid plan comes with a total plan validity of 365 days. The recharge combo comes with a host of freebies like unlimited voice calls for 250 minutes a day, 2GB daily data cap, and 100 SMS per day. These freebies, however, come with a validity of just 60 days. The state-owned telecom operator recently also launched the Rs. 2,399 prepaid plan in the Chhattisgarh circle. This plan doesn't bundle any data but offers a long term validity of 600 days.

The new BSNL Rs. 365 recharge plan is live on the Kerala website, however it is available in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar-Jharkhand, Gujrat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata- West Bengal, North-East, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh – Chhattisgarh, Orissa, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu - Chennai, UP-East, and UP-West.

BSNL Revises Auto Validity Extension, Now Charges Rs. 2 for 3 Days of Extended Plan Validity

It offers unlimited voice calls with a cap of 250 minutes per day (local/STD/national roaming including Mumbai and Delhi). After free voice call limit of 250 minutes per day is reached, charges are applicable as per base plan tariff. The plan is also listed to come with unlimited high speed data benefit of up to 2GB per day, and after the ceiling limit is reached, the data speed is reduced to 80Kbps. The plan also offers 100 SMS messages per day and bundles free Personalised Ring Back Tone (PRBT).

The PRBT bundling is offered on CtopUp and online recharges only, and not on recharge via SMS or USSD. As mentioned, the freebies validity is only for 60 days, while the plan validity is 365 days. After 60 days freebies validity is over, subscribers will be required to add voice and data vouchers to continue using voice and data facility. TelecomTalk first spotted this new BSNL PV 365 prepaid plan.

BSNL Landline Users Can Now Avail Broadband Connectivity for Free Until June 20

In the Chhattisgarh circle, BSNL recently introduced a Rs. 2,399 prepaid plan with a long-term validity of 600 days. This plan offers an FUP limit of 250 minutes per day on outgoing calls in India to any network. You get 100 free SMS per day, but there is no data bundled along with the plan so you'll either have to pay normal data rates, or use an add-on pack for data.

Is Realme TV the best TV under Rs. 15,000 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: BSNL, BSNL PCV 365 Plan, BSNL Prepaid Plan
