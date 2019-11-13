Technology News
BSNL Rs. 365, Rs. 97 Prepaid Recharge Launched With 2GB Daily Data, Unlimited Voice Calls, 100 SMS Messages Per Day

BSNL is offering plan validity of 365 days with the Rs. 365 prepaid recharge plan.

Updated: 13 November 2019 13:15 IST
BSNL has released a circular on its Tamil Nadu site to announce the new prepaid plans

Highlights
  • Rs. 97 BSNL prepaid plan comes with 18 days validity
  • BSNL is offering freebies with Rs. 365 plan for 60 days
  • Rs. 1,999 and Rs. 399 BSNL prepaid plans have also been updated

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched Rs. 97 and Rs. 365 prepaid recharge plans. The state-owned telco has also updated its existing Rs. 1,999 and Rs. 399 prepaid plans. The new changes come just days after BSNL launched its Rs. 997 prepaid plan. It also recently revised the Rs. 1,699 prepaid plan with a new offer that extends its validity from the original 365 days to 425 days. Through the new prepaid offerings, the operator is giving unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS messages alongside a certain data allocation.

As per a circular on the BSNL Tamil Nadu website, the Rs. 365 BSNL prepaid plan brings 2GB daily data, 100 SMS messages per day, and unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls (including Mumbai and Delhi circles). The prepaid plan also includes Personalised Ring Back Tone (PRBT) access.

The listing on the BSNL Kerala website defines that all the bundled benefits of the Rs. 365 prepaid plan are valid for 60 days. However, the plan validity is 365 days. The prepaid plan is also valid across all telecom circles.

Alongside the Rs. 365 plan, the official circular on the Tamil Nadu site shows the Rs. 97 BSNL prepaid recharge plan that brings 2GB data and 100 SMS messages per day for 18 days.

The Rs. 365 and Rs. 97 BSNL prepaid plans have been spotted by Telecom Talk.

BSNL has also revised the Rs. 399 prepaid plan with 1GB data and 100 SMS messages per day along with 80 days validity. Earlier, the Rs. 399 prepaid plan was available with a validity of 74 days.

The Rs. 1,999 BSNL prepaid plan has also been upgraded with 3GB daily data and 100 SMS messages per day for 365 days. The plan comes bundled with SonyLiv content. Previously, the Rs. 1,999 prepaid plan offered 2GB daily data benefits.

Last week, BSNL launched the Rs. 997 long-term prepaid plan with unlimited voice calls, 3GB data per day, and 100 SMS messages on a daily basis for 180 days. The operator also recently revised the popular Rs. 1,699 prepaid plan with 425 days validity under a promotional offer that is valid until November 30.

Further reading: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited, BSNL, BSNL Rs 365 prepaid plan, BSNL Rs 97 prepaid plan
