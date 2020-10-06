BSNL Offering 25 Percent Extra Data on All Prepaid Plans Till October 31

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced a new promotional offer giving 25 percent extra data on existing and new plan vouchers including special tariff vouchers (STV) that provide data. This has been introduced just till end on October 31. The telecom provider has introduced this 25 percent extra data offer as part of its ‘Customer Delight Month' celebration for the month of October on completion of BSNL's 20 years in the business.

The telco made this announcement via a circular on the BSNL Tamil Nadu website, and even through BSNL's Rajasthan, Punjab, and Telangana Twitter accounts.

BSNL has confirmed that the 25 percent extra data benefit is available across all circles that the telco operates in. All existing and new plans are part of this offer as long as they offer data. This includes special tariff vouchers as well. This means users will get extra data over and above the basic data offered with the plan. Extra data will not be offered on plans that only bundle voice and SMS benefits. This promotional offer will be live till October 31.

Last month, BSNL launched the new Rs. 49 prepaid plan in the Chennai circle. It offers 100 minutes of free calling. After the FUP is reached, BSNL charges subscribers 45 paise per minute for calls. The prepaid recharge plan also offers free 2GB of data and 100 SMS messages. The telco notes that the BSNL prepaid plan will be active till November 29.

The Rs. 499 Work@Home promotional broadband plan availability has also been extended until December 8 in all circles, except in Andaman and Nicobar (A&N circle). The plan provides free Internet access for 90 days. The Work@Home broadband plan offers up to 10Mbps of download speed along with a daily data allocation of 5GB. After exceeding the quota, the speed drops to up to 1Mbps.

