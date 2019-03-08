Technology News

BSNL Extends 25 Percent Cashback Offer on Annual Broadband Plans Till March 31

, 08 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
BSNL Extends 25 Percent Cashback Offer on Annual Broadband Plans Till March 31

BSNL offers 25 percent cashback on annual broadband plans

Highlights

  • BSNL had introduced this offer in December
  • This plan has now been extended till March 31
  • It offers 25 percent cashback to all annual plan subscribers

In December, state-owned telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) introduced a new cashback offer for all new and existing BSNL landline, broadband, and broadband Wi-Fi subscribers in India. The cashback scheme was to end on December 31, but the deadline has now been extended to March 31. All new and existing BSNL subscribers taking the annual broadband plans, can get up to 25 percent cashback. This cashback amount will be given as credit to the customer account, can be used by customer for availing more services from BSNL or payment of future bills.

BSNL announced the extension of the scheme on Twitter, and said that the 25 percent cashback offer is now applicable on annual plans for all new and existing broadband subscribers. A BSNL Broadband customer, on connecting to Internet through BSNL Broadband connection, is presented with an information banner on their PC or mobile screen informing about the 25 percent cashback scheme.

Once the customer agrees to subscribe to the scheme by clicking on the Agree button, the subscriber will have to enter their Service ID i.e. landline or FTTH broadband number. The subscriber will receive the OTP on their BSNL registered mobile number, and after they validate through OTP, a screen with existing plan and proposed annual plan along with tenure will be displayed.

If the subscriber wishes to change the plan for 25 percent cashback, they can click on Submit or else click Cancel in case the change is not required. A message is then displayed with plan change request, if order is successfully created. If the order is not created, a relevant message will be displayed.

Notably, the cashback scheme is applicable in all BSNL circles.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: BSNL, BSNL Broadband
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Vivo X27 Registrations Go Live in China, TENAA Listing Reveals Specifications and Three Gradient Colour Options
Pricee
BSNL Extends 25 Percent Cashback Offer on Annual Broadband Plans Till March 31
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

LG G7 ThinQ
TRENDING
  1. Captain Marvel Is No Match for Wonder Woman, and That’s a Shame
  2. Realme 3 vs Redmi Note 7 vs Samsung Galaxy M20
  3. Fitbit Launches Lower-Cost Fitness Devices to Combat Samsung, Apple
  4. Blaupunkt Launches New Range of Wireless and Wired Earphones in India
  5. Tim Apple: Apple CEO Tim Cook Changes Name on Twitter After Trump Gaffe
  6. Samsung Galaxy M30 to Go on Sale for First Time in India Today
  7. Why ACT Fibernet Is Actually Looking Forward to the Jio GigaFiber Rollout
  8. Skype for Web Gets HD Video Calling, Call Recording, Notifications Panel
  9. Google's Bolo App Seeks to Help Rural Indian Kids Enhance Reading Skills
  10. Asus ROG Strix GeForce RTX 2060 OC Review
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.