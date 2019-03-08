In December, state-owned telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) introduced a new cashback offer for all new and existing BSNL landline, broadband, and broadband Wi-Fi subscribers in India. The cashback scheme was to end on December 31, but the deadline has now been extended to March 31. All new and existing BSNL subscribers taking the annual broadband plans, can get up to 25 percent cashback. This cashback amount will be given as credit to the customer account, can be used by customer for availing more services from BSNL or payment of future bills.

BSNL announced the extension of the scheme on Twitter, and said that the 25 percent cashback offer is now applicable on annual plans for all new and existing broadband subscribers. A BSNL Broadband customer, on connecting to Internet through BSNL Broadband connection, is presented with an information banner on their PC or mobile screen informing about the 25 percent cashback scheme.

Once the customer agrees to subscribe to the scheme by clicking on the Agree button, the subscriber will have to enter their Service ID i.e. landline or FTTH broadband number. The subscriber will receive the OTP on their BSNL registered mobile number, and after they validate through OTP, a screen with existing plan and proposed annual plan along with tenure will be displayed.

If the subscriber wishes to change the plan for 25 percent cashback, they can click on Submit or else click Cancel in case the change is not required. A message is then displayed with plan change request, if order is successfully created. If the order is not created, a relevant message will be displayed.

Notably, the cashback scheme is applicable in all BSNL circles.