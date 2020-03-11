Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched a Rs. 247 prepaid recharge plan with unlimited voice calling benefits and 3GB daily high-speed data benefits for 30 days. The state-owned telco has also extended the validity of the Rs. 998 prepaid recharge plan and bundled Eros Now access for two months along with the Rs. 1,999 BSNL prepaid recharge plan. The new changes went into effect on Tuesday, March 10, and are applicable in various circles, including Haryana, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu among others.

As per the listing on the BSNL Haryana site, the Rs. 247 prepaid recharge plan brings unlimited local and STD voice calls with a ceiling of 250 minutes per day. The plan also includes 3GB high-speed data and 100 SMS messages per day along with access to Lokdhun content. All this comes with a validity of 30 days.

The Rs. 247 BSNL prepaid recharge plan is live in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu circles among others.

In addition to the launch of its Rs. 247 plan, BSNL has extended the validity of a Rs. 998 prepaid recharge plan from 240 days to 270 days. The new validity is available as a promotional offer for 90 days. The Rs. 998 BSNL prepaid plan brings 2GB high-speed data access on a daily basis alongside offering personalised ringback tones (PRBT) access for two months.

BSNL has also updated its Rs. 1,999 prepaid recharge plan with additional 60 days validity and two months of free access to Eros Now service. The Rs. 1,999 plan that brings unlimited voice calls, 3GB high-speed daily data, and 100 SMS messages per day is normally valid for 365 days, though the latest update brings its validity to 425 days. The extended validity benefit is available until March 31.

DreamDTH initially reported the new changes made by BSNL. However, Gadgets 360 was able to confirm them through the official listings on the operator's official regional websites.