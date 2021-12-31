Technology News
BSNL Rs. 2,399 Prepaid Recharge Plan Gets 60 Days of Additional Validity Under Limited-Period Offer

The promotional offer by BSNL is valid until the end of Friday.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 31 December 2021 17:11 IST
BSNL Rs. 2,399 Prepaid Recharge Plan Gets 60 Days of Additional Validity Under Limited-Period Offer

Photo Credit: Reuters

BSNL is offering the limited-period offer across its various circles

Highlights
  • BSNL Rs. 2,399 prepaid recharge plan is listed with the offer
  • The plan offers unlimited voice calls and 3GB high-speed data per day
  • BSNL rival Jio also recently extended the validity of its long-term plan

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is giving its subscribers 60 days of additional validity with the Rs. 2,399 prepaid recharge plan. With the additional validity, the Rs. 2,399 BSNL recharge plan becomes valid for a total of 425 days — up from the existing 365 days. The Rs. 2,399 plan comes with unlimited local and STD voice calling and 3GB high-speed data per day. It also offers free access to BSNL Tunes as well as original and popular content available through Eros Now.

As announced by the BSNL Haryana division on Twitter, the promotional offer in which the additional 60 days validity is provided with the Rs. 2,399 prepaid plan is valid until the end of Friday (December 31).

It is important to note that the offer is live not just in the Haryana circle but also in other circles as well. The BSNL Tamil Nadu website, among others, have listed the additional validity offering.

The Rs. 2,399 BSNL prepaid recharge plan brings benefits including unlimited outgoing calls and 100 SMS messages per day. It also includes 3GB daily high-speed data allocation. Upon exceeding the given high-speed data ceiling, the speed drops to 80Kbps under the operator's fair usage policy (FUP).

BSNL also offers value-added services including BSNL Tunes with unlimited song change option with the Rs. 2,399 prepaid recharge plan. Further, the plan is bundled with the Eros Now subscription.

In addition to the Rs. 2,399 prepaid recharge plan, BSNL has the Rs. 1,498 prepaid plan as a long-validity option that is valid for 365 days. It brings unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS messages per day, and 2GB high-speed data on a daily basis. Similarly, there is the Rs. 1,999 prepaid recharge plan with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS messages per day, and 500GB high-speed data for 365 days.

Earlier this month, BSNL competitor and the largest telecom operator in the country — Reliance Jio — also announced the addition of 29 days validity with its Rs. 2,545 prepaid recharge plan under ‘Happy New Year' offer. The said plan normally has 336 days validity.

What are the best phones of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: BSNL, Rs 2399 BSNL recharge plan, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
