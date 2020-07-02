Technology News
  BSNL Launches Rs. 2,399 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 600 Days Validity, Unlimited Voice Calls

BSNL Launches Rs. 2,399 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 600 Days Validity, Unlimited Voice Calls

Rs. 2,399 BSNL prepaid recharge plan also includes 100 SMS messages per day for 600 days.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 2 July 2020 14:25 IST
BSNL has withdrawn the Rs. 149 and Rs. 725 plans in Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles

Highlights
  • BSNL Chennai division announced the new updates
  • The operator has revised Rs. 74 and Rs. 75 prepaid plans
  • BSNL has also ended its Rs. 96 prepaid recharge plan

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced a new Rs. 2,399 recharge plan with a validity of 600 days in all but two telecom circles across India. Additionally, the state-run telecom operator has withdrawn the Rs. 149 and Rs. 725 prepaid recharge plans that it was offering in Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles. BSNL has also ended the Rs. 96 prepaid recharge plan called the Vasantham Gold PV 96 for its customers in both Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles and is asking users to switch to a new plan. Separately, the state-owned telecom operator has revised the validity of the Rs. 74 and Rs. 75 prepaid plans.

As per a tweet posted by the official BSNL Chennai Twitter account that was initially noticed by OnlyTech, the Rs. 149 and Rs. 725 prepaid recharge plans are no longer available for purchase in Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles.

A separate tweet shows that the telco has launched the Rs. 2,399 prepaid plan in both circles. The same plan is available in all other circles, except Andaman and Nicobar and Jammu and Kashmir. The new BSNL prepaid plan brings unlimited voice calls with a fair usage policy (FUP) of 250 minutes and 100 free SMS messages per day for 600 days. There is also access to personalised ring back tones (PRBT) but for the first 60 days from the date of recharge.

The Rs. 2,399 BSNL prepaid recharge plan doesn't include any data benefits. This means that the new plan is aimed specifically to offer voice calling support.

Aside from the new prepaid plan, BSNL has also ended its Rs. 96 prepaid recharge plan that debuted as a promotional offer and received a validity revision from the original 90 days to 60 days in May. The operator is now asking users to switch to a new plan by dialling *123# from their connection.

BSNL has also revised the Rs. 74 and Rs. 75 prepaid recharge plans starting today in both Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles. As per the revision, which was also first reported by OnlyTech and has been posted publicly on Twitter by the BSNL Chennai division, the Rs. 74 and Rs. 75 plans will be available with a validity of 60 days, down from the existing 90 days. The plans will include 2GB data and 100 minutes of free voice calling in both home local service area (LSA) and national roaming including in Mumbai and Delhi for 60 days. Earlier, both plans offered voice calling benefits for 15 days.

Is Redmi Note 9 Pro Max the best affordable camera phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Rs 149 BSNL prepaid recharge, Rs 725 BSNL prepaid recharge, Rs 2399 BSNL prepaid recharge, BSNL, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited
