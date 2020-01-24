Celebrating 71st Republic Day, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has reportedly increased the validity of the Rs. 1,999 prepaid recharge plan to offer additional 71 days. The new offer is said to be valid from January 26. The Rs. 1,999 BSNL prepaid recharge plan normally offers 365 days of validity. However, the latest offer extends the validity to as many as 436 days. The Rs. 1,999 BSNL prepaid plan is one of the long-term offerings by the state-owned telco that are designed to provide high-speed data access, unlimited voice calling, and SMS message benefits.

The Rs. 1,999 BSNL prepaid recharge plan with the increased validity of 436 days will be offered between January 26 and February 15, reports BSNL-focussed blog BSNL Teleservices. The additional validity is said to be provided on the eve of 71st Republic Day that is taking place on Sunday, January 26.

Except the increased validity, the Rs. 1,999 BSNL prepaid recharge plan is reported to have no additional benefits. This means that consumers will continue to get 3GB of high-speed data on a daily basis alongside unlimited local and STD voice calls, and 100 SMS messages per day. The prepaid plan also provides access to personalised ring back tones (PRBT) with unlimited song change option.

Gadgets 360 wasn't able to independently verify the reported Republic Day offer on the Rs. 1,999 prepaid plan. However, BSNL is likely to make it public through its online presence soon.

To recall, the BSNL Rs. 1,999 prepaid recharge plan was launched back in June 2018. The plan initially offered 2GB high-speed data per day, though it received an update last year and started offering 3GB daily high-speed data benefits.