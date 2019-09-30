Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has revised its major prepaid recharge plans to offer additional data benefits to users. The telco has upgraded the Rs. 186 and Rs. 187 prepaid recharge plans to offer 3GB data per day. Similarly, the Rs. 153 prepaid plan has been revised to provide 1.5GB daily data alongside various voice calling and SMS benefits. BSNL has also revised its Rs. 106 and Rs. 107 prepaid recharge plans. The latest updates would help the state-run operator attract new subscribers and compete strongly against private entities such as Airtel and Jio.

As per the listing on the BSNL Haryana website, both the Rs. 186 and Rs. 187 prepaid recharge plans that were previously offering 2GB daily data benefits are now available with 3GB data per day for 28 days. The other benefits of the revised plans are identical to their previous versions. This means that you'll get free 250 minutes of local, STD, and roaming calls on a daily basis for all telecom circles, including Mumbai and Delhi, as well as 100 SMS messages per day.

Post the bundled 3GB daily data quota, users will get mobile data on the Rs. 186 and Rs. 187 BSNL prepaid plans at 40Kbps speed. There is also an option to add a free personalised ring back tone (PRBT).

The BSNL site has also listed some other revised prepaid recharge plans, as noted by Telecom Talk. These include the Rs. 153 plan that includes 1.5GB daily data benefits alongside 250 minutes of voice calling and 100 messages per day for 28 days. The Rs. 118 BSNL prepaid recharge plan is also upgraded with 0.5GB daily data, 250 minutes of voice calling, and 100 SMS messages per day.

For first time users, BSNL has revised the Rs. 106 and Rs. 107 prepaid plans to offer 1GB data benefit per day alongside 250 minutes of daily voice calling and 100 SMS messages. The validity of the bundled freebies with both plans is set for 24 days, while customers can avail up to 180 days of plan validity by subsequently recharging with the Rs. 74 or Rs. 75 plans.

The revised BSNL prepaid recharge plans are yet to be available in circles other than Haryana. Also, it is unclear whether the latest revision is of permanent nature or limited to a certain period.

We've reached out to BSNL for clarity on the latest update and will update this space when we hear back.