Technology News
loading

BSNL Revises Rs. 186, Rs. 187, and Other Prepaid Plans With Additional Data Benefits

BSNL has listed the revised prepaid plans on its Haryana website.

By | Updated: 30 September 2019 13:38 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
BSNL Revises Rs. 186, Rs. 187, and Other Prepaid Plans With Additional Data Benefits

BSNL would attract new customers through the revised prepaid recharge plans

Highlights
  • Rs. 186 and Rs. 187 prepaid recharge plans offer 3GB daily data
  • Rs. 118 BSNL prepaid plan offers 0.5GB data per day
  • BSNL has also revised two plans for first time users

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has revised its major prepaid recharge plans to offer additional data benefits to users. The telco has upgraded the Rs. 186 and Rs. 187 prepaid recharge plans to offer 3GB data per day. Similarly, the Rs. 153 prepaid plan has been revised to provide 1.5GB daily data alongside various voice calling and SMS benefits. BSNL has also revised its Rs. 106 and Rs. 107 prepaid recharge plans. The latest updates would help the state-run operator attract new subscribers and compete strongly against private entities such as Airtel and Jio.

As per the listing on the BSNL Haryana website, both the Rs. 186 and Rs. 187 prepaid recharge plans that were previously offering 2GB daily data benefits are now available with 3GB data per day for 28 days. The other benefits of the revised plans are identical to their previous versions. This means that you'll get free 250 minutes of local, STD, and roaming calls on a daily basis for all telecom circles, including Mumbai and Delhi, as well as 100 SMS messages per day.

Post the bundled 3GB daily data quota, users will get mobile data on the Rs. 186 and Rs. 187 BSNL prepaid plans at 40Kbps speed. There is also an option to add a free personalised ring back tone (PRBT).

The BSNL site has also listed some other revised prepaid recharge plans, as noted by Telecom Talk. These include the Rs. 153 plan that includes 1.5GB daily data benefits alongside 250 minutes of voice calling and 100 messages per day for 28 days. The Rs. 118 BSNL prepaid recharge plan is also upgraded with 0.5GB daily data, 250 minutes of voice calling, and 100 SMS messages per day.

For first time users, BSNL has revised the Rs. 106 and Rs. 107 prepaid plans to offer 1GB data benefit per day alongside 250 minutes of daily voice calling and 100 SMS messages. The validity of the bundled freebies with both plans is set for 24 days, while customers can avail up to 180 days of plan validity by subsequently recharging with the Rs. 74 or Rs. 75 plans.

The revised BSNL prepaid recharge plans are yet to be available in circles other than Haryana. Also, it is unclear whether the latest revision is of permanent nature or limited to a certain period.

We've reached out to BSNL for clarity on the latest update and will update this space when we hear back.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited, BSNL
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Dropbox Spaces Launched, a Collaborative Workspace With Machine Intelligence for Desktop and Mobile
Honor Smartphones
BSNL Revises Rs. 186, Rs. 187, and Other Prepaid Plans With Additional Data Benefits
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Best Offers on Mobiles and Electronics
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Kicks Off: All the Best Offers
  3. Asus ROG Phone 2 Next Sale in India Scheduled for October 8
  4. Vivo U10 Now on Sale in India via Amazon, Vivo E-Store
  5. Redmi K20 Pro, Mi Air Purifier 2S Price Cut Now Live in Xiaomi Diwali Sale
  6. Xiaomi's Diwali With Mi Sale Kicks Off: Check Offers on Phones, TVs, More
  7. YouTube Music Now Comes Pre-Installed on Android 10
  8. Elon Musk Unveils New Mars Rocket Prototype, Expects Missions in Months
  9. Netflix’s Bard of Blood Is Bad, and Shah Rukh Khan Should Feel Bad
#Latest Stories
  1. BSNL Revises Rs. 186, Rs. 187, and Other Prepaid Plans With Additional Data Benefits
  2. Dropbox Spaces Launched, a Collaborative Workspace With Machine Intelligence for Desktop and Mobile
  3. YouTube Music Now Comes Pre-Installed on Android 10, Replacing Google Play Music
  4. Bard of Blood: Netflix Tests Limited Free Access in India for Shah Rukh Khan-Produced Original
  5. iOS 13.1.1, iPadOS 13.1.1 Debut to Fix Third-Party Keyboard Bug; New Jailbreak Exploit Surfaces
  6. WhatsApp to Stop Working on iPhone Models Running iOS 8 on February 1, 2020
  7. Microsoft Spots 'Nodersok' Malware That Turns PCs Into Zombie Proxies
  8. Xiaomi Diwali With Mi 2019 Sale: Redmi K20 Pro Price Cut Now Live, Mi Air Purifier 2S, Mi Home Security Camera 360, More Deals
  9. TikTok Owner ByteDance's First Half Revenue Said to Be Better Than Expected
  10. Huawei Gets Red Carpet Treatment From Russia Over 5G
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.