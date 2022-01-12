Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has expanded the portfolio of its prepaid recharge plans by launching four new offerings. The new BSNL prepaid recharge plans comprise Rs. 184, Rs. 185, Rs. 186, and the Rs. 347 options which are all bundled with daily high-speed data access, unlimited voice calls, and free SMS messages. While the Rs. 184, Rs. 185, and the Rs. 186 BSNL prepaid plans come with a validity of 28 days, the Rs. 347 plan is valid for 56 days.

The new BSNL prepaid recharge plans are available as special tariff vouchers (STVs) across all circles, the state-owned telco confirmed to Gadgets 360. The launch was initially reported by Telecom Talk. Moreover, the plans in question are listed on a BSNL website.

BSNL Rs. 184 prepaid recharge plan details

The Rs. 184 BSNL prepaid recharge plan brings unlimited local, STD, and roaming voice calls, 1GB high-speed data per day, and 100 SMS messages on a daily basis for 28 days. The operator also offers free access to personalised ring back tones (PRBT) and the Lystn Podcast service throughout the 28-day validity.

BSNL Rs. 185 prepaid recharge plan details

BSNL is also offering unlimited local, STD, and roaming voice calls, 1GB high-speed data on a daily basis, and 100 SMS messages per day for 28 days with the Rs. 185 prepaid recharge plan. Additionally, the Rs. 185 plan offers free access to PRBT and the Challenges Arena Mobile Gaming service for 28 days.

BSNL Rs. 186 prepaid recharge plan details

Just like the Rs. 184 and Rs. 185 plans, the Rs. 186 BSNL prepaid recharge plan brings unlimited voice calling, 1GB high-speed data per day, and 100 SMS messages for 28 days. The plan also offers free access to PRBT for 28 days. However, the Rs. 186 BSNL prepaid recharge includes free access to the Hardy Games service by One 97 Communication throughout the validity as a distinct offering against the two lower priced plans to bring some distinction.

BSNL Rs. 347 prepaid recharge plan details

The Rs. 347 BSNL prepaid recharge plan offers unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS messages, and 2GB high-speed data access on a daily basis for 56 days. It also has free access to the Challenges Arena Mobile Gaming service with the same 56-day validity.

It is important to note that all four new BSNL plans reduced the data speed to 40Kbps after exceeding the given allocation. Furthermore, the unlimited calling benefits with the new plans include free national roaming in circles including Delhi and Mumbai.