BSNL Brings New Offer to Rs. 1,699 Prepaid Plan, Extends Validity to 425 Days

BSNL originally offered 2GB daily data benefits with the Rs. 1,699 prepaid plan, but it now offers 3GB data per day throughout the validity.

Updated: 7 November 2019 11:10 IST
BSNL's new offer on the Rs. 1,699 prepaid plan is valid across all telecom circles

Highlights
  • BSNL customers can avail the new offer through any recharge mode
  • Rs. 1,699 BSNL prepaid plan last month offered 455 days validity
  • BSNL is taking on Airtel and Jio with its new offer

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has brought a new offer to its Rs. 1,699 prepaid plan that brings 425 days validity. This shows an addition of 60 days over the regular 365 days validity. Until October 31, the Rs. 1,699 BSNL prepaid plan was notably offered with a validity of 455 days. However, the state-owned operator has now introduced the new offer that is valid until November 30. The Rs. 1,699 prepaid plan comes bundled with as much as 3GB daily data allocation that is valid throughout November and December.

As per the circular posted by BSNL, the new offer on the Rs. 1,699 prepaid plan is valid across all telecom circles and is applicable for all recharge modes.

BSNL originally offered 365 days of validity with the Rs. 1,699 prepaid plan. However, the telco last month announced a festive offer under which it extended the plan's validity to 455 days until October 31.

The Rs. 1,699 BSNL prepaid plan includes unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS message benefits throughout its validity. Customers can also avail personalised ring back tones (PRBT). The validity of PRBT is applicable for the first 365 days, though.

BSNL formerly provided 2GB daily data benefits with the Rs. 1,699 plan. However, it is at present bundled with 3GB data per day. This new offering is valid between November and December for customers subscribing to the plan until November 30.

Similar to BSNL, Airtel and Reliance Jio also offer Rs. 1,699 long-term validity prepaid plans. There are, however, distinct benefits. The Rs. 1,699 Airtel prepaid plan offers 1.4GB daily data quota alongside unlimited voice calls and bundled SMS message benefits for 365 days. This is unlike the Rs. 1,699 Jio prepaid plan that provides 1.5GB data per day for 365 days in addition to unlimited Jio-to-Jio voice calling benefits and SMS message benefits.

The arrival of the new BSNL offer was first reported by BSNL Teleservices.

Further reading: BSNL Rs 1699 prepaid plan, BSNL, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited
Honor Smartphones
