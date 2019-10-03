Technology News
BSNL Announces Festive Offer, Extends Validity of Rs. 1,699 Prepaid Plan to 455 Days

BSNL was originally offering 365 days of validity with its Rs. 1,699 prepaid plan.

By | Updated: 3 October 2019 18:12 IST
BSNL is offering unlimited voice calling benefits under its festive offer

BSNL is offering unlimited voice calling benefits under its festive offer

Highlights
  • BSNL festive offer brings extended validity of Rs. 1,699 plan
  • Rs. 186 and Rs. 187 prepaid plans have received additional data
  • The operator is providing free PRBT with unlimited song change option

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) on Thursday announced its festival offer to provide benefits to its existing and new users. The new offer brings the extension of validity to 455 days for customers recharging with the Rs. 1,699 prepaid plan. Similarly, the state-run operator has announced the updated Rs. 106 and Rs. 107 prepaid plans for its new customers. There are also additional data benefits on the Rs. 186 and Rs. 187 prepaid recharge plans. The telco is aiming to compete against the likes of Airtel and Reliance Jio with its new offer that will run throughout this festive season.

Until October 31, BSNL has announced that the validity of its Rs. 1,699 prepaid plan has been extended to 455 days. The plan was originally offering 365 days of validity, though its validity was extended to 455 days for a limited period back in August.

The Rs. 1,699 BSNL prepaid plan offers 2GB daily data as well as unlimited voice and 100 daily SMS messages benefits. There is also free access to personalised ring back tone (PRBT) with the ability to change unlimited songs.

BSNL has also announced that it has offered Rs. 106 and Rs. 107 prepaid plans to its new customers with 1GB data per day and unlimited voice calling benefits for 24 days. The Rs. 186 and Rs. 187 prepaid plans have also been upgraded to offer 3GB data per day and unlimited voice and 100 daily SMS messages for 28 days. The Rs. 187 prepaid plan also includes free PRBT with unlimited some change option.

The new benefits with the Rs. 186 and Rs. 187 prepaid plans were recently spotted on the BSNL Haryana site. The site also showed the Rs. 106 and Rs. 107 plans for first-time BSNL users.

BSNL Announces Festive Offer, Extends Validity of Rs. 1,699 Prepaid Plan to 455 Days
