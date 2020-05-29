Technology News
BSNL Launches Rs. 1,599, Rs. 899 Recharge Plans With Up to 1,500 Talktime: Report

BSNL Odisha division has reportedly sent an SMS message to inform customers about the new offer.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 29 May 2020 11:30 IST
BSNL Launches Rs. 1,599, Rs. 899 Recharge Plans With Up to 1,500 Talktime: Report

BSNL is offering 2GB high-speed daily data for up to 425 days through the new prepaid plan vouchers

Highlights
  • BSNL is offering the new prepaid plan vouchers in the Odisha circle
  • The new vouchers come with unlimited BSNL voice calling benefits
  • BSNL is also offering calls to other networks at Rs. 20 paise per minute

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has reportedly been offering Rs. 1,599 and Rs. 899 prepaid plan vouchers under a special promotional offer in the Odisha circle. The new plan vouchers by the state-owned operator include talktime of up to Rs. 1,500, along with 2GB of high-speed data on a daily basis and unlimited inbound calls to the BSNL network. Further, BSNL is offering a validity of up to 425 days. The operator is offering the Rs. 1,599 and Rs. 899 plan vouchers only in the Odisha circle and aren't applicable to other circles.

To inform about the Rs. 1,599 and Rs. 899 prepaid plan vouchers, the BSNL Odisha division has sent an SMS message to customers in the state, reports OnlyTech. A screenshot of the SMS message has been provided to detail the benefits bundled with the new plan vouchers that are given under the special offer until May 31.

BSNL Rs. 1599 plan voucher benefits

As per the screenshot of the SMS message, the Rs. 1,599 BSNL prepaid plan voucher brings unlimited inbound calls, 2GB high-speed data per day, and a talktime value of Rs. 1,500. The plan voucher also offers calls to networks other BSNL at Rs. 20 paise per month. Furthermore, it comes with a validity of 425 days.

BSNL Rs. 899 plan voucher benefits

The Rs. 899 BSNL prepaid plan voucher also offers unlimited voice calls to the BSNL network, 2GB high-speed daily data, and calls to other networks at Rs. 20 paise per minute. However, there is a talktime value of Rs. 100 and a validity of 365 days.

The screenshot shared online shows that both Rs. 1,599 and Rs. 899 BSNL prepaid plan vouchers are available with the listed benefits until May 31. This means that customers won't be able to avail the vouchers along with their benefits after this month. It is also important to note that the SMS message has reportedly been sent only by the BSNL Odisha network.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to BSNL to understand whether there are plans to offer similar benefits in other circles and will update this story when the operator responds.

Which is the bestselling Vivo smartphone in India? Why has Vivo not been making premium phones? We interviewed Vivo's director of brand strategy Nipun Marya to find out, and to talk about the company's strategy in India going forward. We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: BSNL PV 1599, BSNL PV 899, BSNL, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited
BSNL Launches Rs. 1,599, Rs. 899 Recharge Plans With Up to 1,500 Talktime: Report
